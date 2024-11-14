LG unveils XBOOM series speakers in India, from rugged to stylish; see price and features

LG Electronics has launched its latest XBOOM series of speakers, bringing three new models - the XG2T, XL9T, and XO2T - to the Indian market. Designed for both indoor and outdoor settings, the new XBOOM lineup promises high-quality audio, enhanced bass, and visually engaging lighting features, offering users an elevated music experience. The series was unveiled on 13th November 2024, with availability starting 15th November across retail and online platforms.

The LG XBOOM XL9T is a 1000W powerhouse featuring dual 8-inch woofers and 3-inch tweeters, specifically designed for immersive party environments. Equipped with customisable Pixel LED lights and water-resistant IPX4 durability, the XL9T is built to deliver impactful sound and a club-like ambience, all while being portable with a convenient handle and wheels.

For those seeking portability, the LG XBOOM GO XG2T offers a compact yet robust option with a 5W output, a 1.5-inch woofer, and a passive radiator. Built with an IP67 rating and US Military Standard durability, this speaker offers up to 10 hours of playback. Its innovative strap allows users to attach it to various items, making it a perfect choice for on-the-go adventures.

The LG XBOOM XO2T brings a stylish touch with its 360-degree omnidirectional sound and soft, candle-like lighting effect. With 20W output, Bluetooth 5.3, IP55 water resistance, and over 15 hours of battery life, it caters to both ambience and audio quality, making it suitable for any setting. Additionally, it pairs seamlessly with LG TVs for an enriched surround sound experience.

“Our new XBOOM series brings a perfect mix of portability, powerful sound, and visual aesthetics,” said Brian Jung, Director of Home Entertainment at LG Electronics India. “These models are crafted to adapt to various environments, making them ideal for gatherings, adventures, or relaxation at home.”

The XBOOM series will be available at Rs 4,990 for the XG2T, Rs 12,990 for the XO2T, and Rs 64,900 for the XL9T.