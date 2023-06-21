'Looking forward to bringing Starlink to India': How Elon Musk can supercharge rural India's internet

Renowned entrepreneur and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, recently conveyed his deep admiration for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his unwavering commitment to India's progress. The two influential figures met in New York, where Musk praised Modi for his determination to pursue the right course of action for India's development. Musk specifically commended the Prime Minister's supportive stance towards new companies, ensuring that they contribute positively to the nation.

Speaking to the media following their meeting, Elon Musk further expressed his enthusiasm for bringing SpaceX's revolutionary satellite internet constellation, Starlink, to India. He underscored the immense value of Starlink in providing reliable and high-speed internet access to remote and underserved areas across the country.

"I'm tentatively planning to visit India again next year. I am looking forward. We're hopefully looking forward to bringing Starlink to India as well. The Starlink Internet, which I think can be incredibly helpful for remote or rural villages in India," he said.

During the media interaction, Musk revealed his tentative plans to visit India again in the coming year, expressing eagerness for the trip. Alongside his personal visit, he expressed his aspiration to introduce Starlink in India, recognising the immense potential it holds for empowering rural and distant villages with much-needed internet connectivity. Elon Musk firmly believes that Starlink's innovative technology can be incredibly helpful in bridging the digital divide and unlocking new opportunities for countless individuals and communities in India.

Also Read ‘I am a fan...,’ says Elon Musk after meeting PM Modi

Starlink, an ambitious project spearheaded by SpaceX, is a satellite internet constellation designed to provide global broadband coverage. The network comprises thousands of small satellites working in unison, orbiting the Earth at relatively low altitudes. This unique approach enables Starlink to deliver fast and reliable internet services to remote and underserved regions where traditional terrestrial infrastructure is either limited or non-existent.

The company presently offers satellite Internet access coverage in excess of 56 countries, with a future objective of providing global mobile phone service beyond 2023. The deployment of Starlink satellites by SpaceX commenced in 2019. As of May 2023, the Starlink constellation encompasses over 4,000 mass-produced small satellites positioned in low Earth orbit (LEO), facilitating communication with designated ground transceivers. The project envisions a total deployment of nearly 12,000 satellites, potentially expanding to 42,000 in the future. In December 2022, SpaceX announced surpassing the milestone of 1 million subscribers, which further grew to 1.5 million subscribers by May 2023.

According to a report published by Deloitte India, the satellite broadband service market in India is projected to reach a value of $1.9 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36 per cent. The report highlights that India currently accounts for 3 per cent of the global satellite internet market, which was valued at $3 billion in 2022.

Currently, the Global Mobile Personal Communication by Satellite (GMPCS) licenses for different satellite services have been acquired by various entities in India. OneWeb (backed by Bharti), Reliance Jio, and Luxembourg's SES, has secured the GMPCS license for Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite service. On the other hand, Inmarsat and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) possess an Inflight and Maritime Communications (IFMC) license, enabling them to provide communications services in the aviation and maritime sectors, respectively. Additionally, Reliance Jio and SES have obtained the GMPCS license for Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) and Geostationary Orbit (GEO) satellite services, respectively.

Also Read

'Buying Netflix at $4 billion would've been better instead of...': Former Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer

ChatGPT beats top investment funds in stock-picking experiment