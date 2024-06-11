macOS Sequoia unveiled at WWDC 2024: iPhone mirroring, AI and gaming take center stage

Apple today announced macOS Sequoia, the latest iteration of its desktop operating system, promising to redefine productivity and usher in a new era of intelligence on the Mac.

iPhone Mirroring Expands Continuity

A new feature, iPhone Mirroring, allows users to seamlessly interact with their iPhones directly from their Macs. Users can access apps, drag and drop content, and even control their iPhones using their Mac's input devices.

Safari Gets Smarter and More Intuitive

Safari receives significant updates with Highlights, a feature designed to surface key information from webpages effortlessly. The redesigned Reader mode offers a cleaner reading experience, and enhanced video playback puts the focus on content.

Next-Level Gaming Experiences

macOS Sequoia raises the bar for gaming on Mac with a host of new titles, including the highly anticipated Assassin’s Creed Shadows. New features like Personalised Spatial Audio and reduced audio latency with AirPods Pro (2nd generation) promise a more immersive gaming experience.

Introducing Apple Intelligence on Mac

macOS Sequoia marks the arrival of Apple Intelligence on Mac. This intelligent system leverages generative AI to enhance writing, image creation, and simplify everyday tasks. Apple Intelligence powers features like enhanced Writing Tools, Image Playground for playful visuals, and dynamic Memories creation in Photos.

Prioritising User Privacy

Apple Intelligence is built with a strong emphasis on user privacy. The new Private Cloud Compute ensures that data used for AI processing is not stored or accessible by Apple.

Additional Enhancements

macOS Sequoia also introduces updates to Messages, Apple Maps, Photos, Notes, Calendar, and a dedicated Passwords app.

Availability

The developer beta of macOS Sequoia is available today. A public beta will be released next month. The official release is slated for this fall as a free software update.