Made-in-India iPhone 15 rumours spark racist stereotypes and misinformation on Chinese social media

With the launch of the latest iPhone 15 by Apple, Chinese social media platforms are abuzz with rumours surrounding the Made-In-India version. There have been circulating claims online suggesting that the Chinese-manufactured iPhone 15 will be exclusively available in European and American markets, while the Indian-made iPhone 15 will be specifically targeted at the Chinese market.

These rumours have prompted some Chinese consumers to take various approaches, including making racial slurs and stereotypical comments against Indians.

Several Weibo posts related to the iPhone's release have been filled with sarcastic remarks from users. In one such tweet, a user sarcastically commented, "The initial release seems quite random. First, let's tear off the packaging and savour the aroma of curry; it's alright in India, it's clean and hygienic, folks."

In another post, concerns were raised about Indian workers eating curry rice with their hands, touching their mobile phones after wiping their eyes, and the suggestion that iPhones from India might not be adequately sanitised. The post implied that individuals with strong cleanliness preferences might be hesitant to handle such phones, hinting that the iPhones could potentially have an unpleasant odour, akin to "corpse rice." These comments reinforce certain stereotypes and hygiene-related biases.

A Bloomberg report titled "Apple to Sell Made-in-India iPhones on Launch Day for the First Time" initiated a series of rumours regarding the sequential availability of iPhones in European and Chinese markets. According to the report, the Chinese-manufactured iPhone 15 variant will only be available in European markets, while the Indian-made version will be exclusively launched in the Chinese market.

Amidst the controversy, a trending hashtag emerged on Weibo, roughly translated as #If you buy a new phone in China, you might get an iPhone made in India. This hashtag gained significant attention and was inundated with unverified claims, jokes, and misinformation related to iPhone manufacturing in India.

Users took to their posts to share advice on what to do if they accidentally purchased an Indian-made Apple product. Additionally, some users expressed surprise by incorrectly labelling India as a backward Southeast Asian country in terms of production capabilities.

Journalist Wenhao posted a thread on X, mentioning how certain Chinese accounts have been targeting India for its growing role in Apple's manufacturing network. A false claim was also circulated, alleging that 50% of the iPhone 15 units made in India were returned.

For the past week or so, India has become a target of misinformation, contempt and racist jokes on China's internet for its growing role in Apple's manufacturing network. Ahead of the new iPhone release on Friday, some netizens are calling for boycotting India-made iPhone 15s. 1/ — Wenhao (@ThisIsWenhao) September 21, 2023

However, a report published by the Chinese mainstream state media outlet, China Daily, cited Apple officials who refuted these claims. They clarified that the China-made iPhone 15 series is not exclusively meant for the European and American markets, and the India-made iPhone 15 lineup is not solely intended for the Chinese market.

Further details shared with China Daily revealed that India currently plays a relatively minor role, contributing only around 7 per cent of the total iPhone production. China continues to dominate the production landscape, accounting for a substantial 90 per cent share.

Apple's recent decision to begin manufacturing the iPhone 15 in India, managed by Foxconn in Tamil Nadu, aligns with the company's overarching strategy to diversify its production operations beyond China's borders. Apple aims to significantly increase its production in India, targeting around $40 billion in the next 4 to 5 years.

Also Read

Apple iPhone 15's USB-C port will be able to charge Apple Watch and AirPods

Chandrayaan-3: No signals from Vikram lander and Pragyan rover; efforts to establish contact continue