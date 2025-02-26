Maharashtra will lead AI and technology revolution: CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra is set to become a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and technological innovation, with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis outlining ambitious plans to drive digital transformation, economic growth, and infrastructure development. Speaking at the NASSCOM Technology and Leadership Summit in Mumbai on Tuesday, CM Fadnavis highlighted the state's commitment to leveraging AI and digital infrastructure to streamline governance and bolster the economy.

Related Articles

He noted that Maharashtra has made significant strides in digital services, with most government services now available online. To further reinforce its position as a technology-driven state, an AI Centre has been established at Mumbai University, while a dedicated industry centre has been set up in collaboration with the World Economic Forum.

Aiming for a $1 Trillion Economy

Outlining an ambitious roadmap, CM Fadnavis announced, "The state is preparing a new economic roadmap in collaboration with the NITI Aayog. Efforts are being made to make the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMRDA) the hub of a $1.5 trillion economy."

Maharashtra is already a frontrunner in India’s fintech and data centre sectors, hosting 60% of the country's data centres. A large-scale data centre park is currently being developed in Navi Mumbai, and by 2030, 50% of the state's power generation will be from green energy," said the official statement from the state government.

AI and Tech Integration Across Sectors

The Chief Minister reaffirmed Mumbai’s role as India’s “Fintech Capital” and unveiled plans to integrate AI-driven solutions into various sectors. The Kumbh Mela will be held in Nashik in 2027, according to the CM. Cutting-edge measures will be taken for crowd management, security, and virtual experiences at this place.

Agriculture is also undergoing a digital revolution under initiatives like ‘Agri-Stat,’ which aims to fully digitise agricultural processes. Additionally, the ‘Drone Shakti’ programme will train farmers in drone technology, helping to reduce agricultural spraying costs and increase efficiency.

Building the Future: Innovation City and GCC Parks

As part of Maharashtra’s technological push, CM Fadnavis announced plans for an ‘Innovation City’ near the Navi Mumbai International Airport. "Spanning 300 acres, this city will focus on cutting-edge research, AI, and technological development, making it one of India’s most advanced urban centres."

Furthermore, Maharashtra is set to develop Global Capability Centre (GCC) Parks in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Nashik.

Calling on industry leaders and experts, CM Fadnavis urged stakeholders to contribute innovative ideas and support Maharashtra’s journey towards becoming an AI-driven economic hub.

(with inputs from ANI)