Mahesh Babu invests in Shortgun Games, aims to boost India's global gaming ambitions

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The partnership reflects an ambition to expand India's presence in the premium gaming industry, which has traditionally seen a significant focus on mobile gaming in the country. Shortgun Games aims to demonstrate that Indian developers can create high-quality gaming experiences featuring cinematic storytelling, detailed virtual environments and engaging gameplay for international audiences.

What is Project Takedown?

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Project Takedown is described as a high-budget, narrative-driven action-adventure game intended to compete in the global gaming market. The project will combine cinematic storytelling with action-oriented gameplay, with the studio targeting the expectations of players on modern PC and console platforms.

To strengthen the game's combat design, Shortgun Games has brought on Indian action director Vicky Arora, whose credits include films such as Uri: The Surgical Strike, RRR and Tanaav. Arora's team is overseeing motion-capture choreography, combat pre-visualisation and physical stunt mechanics.

The studio plans to integrate live-action stunt techniques into the digital character development process to create realistic and dynamic combat sequences. The approach is intended to deliver an action experience comparable to the production standards associated with leading international game studios.

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Mahesh Babu backs India's gaming ambitions

Explaining his decision to join the venture, Mahesh Babu highlighted the potential of interactive entertainment to bring together storytelling, technology and global culture. He said India had considerable creative potential and that the time was right to develop original characters and cinematic worlds that could connect with audiences worldwide.

Shortgun Games co-founder Vidhit Mehta described the actor's involvement as a significant milestone for the studio, saying his understanding of storytelling and audience engagement would strengthen its vision. Fellow co-founder Jeet Chandan said the partnership would support the company's efforts to expand its technical capabilities, develop creative talent and build franchises that transcend regional boundaries.