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BGMI Lite is now BGMI Air! Here's what's players should know ahead of India launch

BGMI Lite is now BGMI Air! Here's what's players should know ahead of India launch

The upcoming launch comes as KRAFTON India continues to expand its presence in the country's gaming and esports ecosystem, with BGMI remaining its flagship mobile gaming title.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 15, 2026 3:40 PM IST
BGMI Lite is now BGMI Air! Here's what's players should know ahead of India launch BGMI Air Crosses 10 Million Pre-Registrations Ahead of India Launch,

KRAFTON India has renamed its upcoming mobile gaming title BGMI Lite to BGMI Air after the game crossed 10 million pre-registrations ahead of its planned launch in India later this year. The announcement was made on October 15, 2026, marking a new phase in the company's efforts to make the BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) experience accessible to a wider audience.

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According to KRAFTON India, BGMI Air aims to retain the core gameplay experience while offering a lighter and more accessible option for players across the country.

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BGMI Air Aims to Reach More Players

The game is designed to provide a streamlined gaming experience, particularly for users concerned about device storage limitations. With an initial download size of approximately 1GB, BGMI Air aims to make it easier for players to get started without compromising the core elements of BGMI.

The company said the milestone of 10 million pre-registrations reflects strong anticipation among players ahead of the game's official launch.

Open Beta to Be Introduced Soon

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The beta phase will give players early access to new features and gameplay, allowing them to share feedback that will help the company refine the gaming experience ahead of the full launch.

According to the company, pre-registrations for BGMI Air opened for Android users in India on Google Play on August 25, 2026. Further updates and details about the game will be shared through its official Instagram page and other communication channels.

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Existing BGMI Accounts to Remain Separate

KRAFTON India has clarified that existing BGMI players will not need to transfer their accounts to access BGMI Air. Players will be able to play the new title separately, without migrating their existing BGMI accounts.
The company has positioned BGMI Air as an additional way for players to experience its popular battle royale franchise, with a focus on accessibility and a lighter download.

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The upcoming launch comes as KRAFTON India continues to expand its presence in the country's gaming and esports ecosystem, with BGMI remaining its flagship mobile gaming title.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Oct 15, 2026 3:40 PM IST
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