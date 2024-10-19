Thar Roxx: Mahindra’s bold bet on redefining India’s lifestyle SUV segment

The Mahindra Thar has long been a symbol of rugged, off-road capability. Now, with the introduction of the Thar Roxx, Mahindra is pushing the boundaries of what a lifestyle SUV can be. In a conversation with Veejay Nakra, President of Mahindra’s Automotive Division, he shared the vision behind the Thar Roxx and how it represents a significant leap forward for the company.

“The Thar Roxx isn’t just the Thar with four doors - it’s practically a reengineered new product,” Nakra said, highlighting the new M Glide platform, which enhances the SUV’s frame, suspension, braking system, and overall refinement. “We’ve made sure it’s relevant to all segments, whether you’re looking for ADAS features, a panoramic sunroof, or ventilated seats. The Thar Roxx offers it all.”

Nakra’s leadership style, which focuses on listening to customer feedback, played a key role in the development of the Thar Roxx. “When journalists and customers pointed out issues with the white interiors, we responded immediately, offering darker interiors, especially for the 4x4 customers,” he said, demonstrating Mahindra’s agile response to market demands.

The Thar Roxx is not just about tech; it’s also about maintaining the core identity of the Thar brand. “Taking an icon like the Thar and evolving it is always a challenge. But it’s about keeping what’s core to the DNA while innovating and transforming the product,” Nakra explained. From design elements like the new grille and lights to advanced features like a Harman Kardon audio system and larger touchscreen, the Thar Roxx stays true to its off-road roots while embracing modernity.

Nakra also touched on the pressure of living up to the legacy of the Thar, a vehicle that has become synonymous with adventure and lifestyle. “Yes, there’s always that challenge when dealing with an icon, but it’s about offering a well-rounded, engineered product that speaks to both traditional SUV enthusiasts and modern consumers,” he said.

With 176,000 bookings in just 60 minutes during its launch, the Thar Roxx has clearly struck a chord with Indian SUV lovers. Nakra summed up the success simply: “It’s about creating a product that democratises technology, making it accessible without losing the thrill of driving an SUV.”