Maintaining minute-by-minute employee log: Rippling employee alleges toxic work culture, social media divided

A former Rippling employee, Saurabh Patel, has stirred a social media storm after alleging toxic work conditions at the company. In a detailed LinkedIn post, Patel accused the company of failing to provide adequate training, micromanaging employees, and setting unrealistic expectations during his brief stint under supervisor Bharat Soni. His post, which addressed Rippling CEO Parker Conrad, has garnered significant attention online, with a wide range of reactions from users across platforms.

Patel’s claims included:

• Minimal Onboarding Support: Lack of guidance on essential tools and processes despite being new to the SaaS industry.

• Micromanagement: Monitoring minor infractions like break durations instead of constructive feedback.

• Unrealistic Workloads: Managing 35-40 email cases weekly and working beyond scheduled hours without support.

• Well-being Dismissed: Concerns about extended hours reportedly met with dismissive responses.

Patel attached screenshots to highlight what he called “excessive scrutiny” during his onboarding period, alleging that he was subjected to undue psychological pressure despite being new to the workflows.

Patel’s post has sparked mixed reactions online, with many empathising with his situation while others questioned his perspective.

“Many Indian startups are doing the same. Hiring fresh grads as interns and firing them after a few months. Micromanagement and exploitation go hand in hand,” commented one user, pointing to broader issues in Indian workplaces.

“Such practices highlight why employee well-being is crucial. Companies must balance performance expectations with humane management,” wrote another.

“Isn’t he paid for each minute? This victim attitude takes a person nowhere. He himself claimed he doesn’t know SaaS and still feels entitled for support,” countered a user, questioning Patel’s stance.

“Maintaining a minute-by-minute log of employees is something that only an Indian middle manager would do,” another said, taking aim at workplace micromanagement practices.

Rippling has not yet issued a public statement regarding the allegations.