Maruti Suzuki Baleno, XL6, Ertiga update brings wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay to new models

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has updated the new Baleno, XL6, and Next-Gen Ertiga models with new connectivity features including wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, and ARKAMYS powered ‘Surround Sense’ for the Ertiga and XL6. The updates can be installed via an Over-The-Air (OTA) update or from Maruti Suzuki's website. The upgrades will be offered to both existing and new customers of the vehicles.

The biggest highlight of this upgrade is the addition of wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity on the SmartPlay Pro & Pro+ Infotainment System. This means that customers can now connect with their smartphones without having to use a cable for CarPlay and Android Auto.

Turn-by-Turn navigation has also been added to the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and is available on the Head Up Display (HUD) and the speedometer Multi-Information Display (MID) of the Baleno, Ertiga and XL6. This feature provides real-time navigation.

In addition, Ertiga and XL6 customers will now get acoustic tuning “Surround Sense” powered by ARKAMYS, which offers signature ambiances.

These upgrades will be available to both existing and new customers of the listed models. Customers can easily install the update via their smartphones or download the same from Maruti Suzuki's official website.

Maruti Suzuki had earlier rolled out similar connectivity updates for the Brezza and introduced the Grand Vitara with these features at the time of its launch in September 2022. This upgrade for the Baleno, XL6 and Ertiga will bring the overall experience to a similar level.

Also read: Passenger vehicle sales rise 22% on-year; Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai top PV sellers: FADA