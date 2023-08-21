'May lead to termination': Meta issues warning to employees not working from office thrice a week

Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta, previously known as Facebook Inc, has issued a stern warning that employees who disregard its three-day-per-week office work policy may face termination. This comes after the company recently introduced work from the office for three days.

The rule, which will go into effect on September 5, applies to all Meta employees who have been assigned an office. Employees who are unable to meet the three-day requirement for any reason, such as a medical condition or a disability, will need to obtain an exception from their manager.

Staff members are given the liberty to opt for the work-from-home option for the remaining two days. Yet, they are sternly advised not to undermine the three-day office work rule that is deemed pivotal to maintain direct, face-to-face interactions and collaboration. This balance ensures productivity levels are upheld and the essential interpersonal connections which were slipped during remote working, can gradually be revived.

In an email sent to Meta employees, Lori Goler, the company’s “head of people” said,“Beginning September 5, people assigned to an office will need to spend at least 3 days per week in person to foster healthy relationships and strong collaboration."

“Managers will review badge and Status Tool information on a monthly basis and follow up with those who didn’t meet the requirement, subject to local law and works council requirements,” it said further.

“As with other company policies, repeated violations may result in disciplinary action, up to and including a Performance@ rating drop and, ultimately, termination if not addressed,” the memo added as per the New York Post.

According to the report, Meta is eyeing a “year of efficiency” ordered by Zuckerberg, who further looks to cut costs and streamline the company’s operations.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said that the company's new office policy is necessary to "foster healthy relationships and strong collaboration." He has also said that the company is committed to providing a "great working environment" for its employees.

“We believe that distributed work will continue to be important in the future, particularly as our technology improves,” a Meta spokesperson said in a statement.

“In the near-term, our in-person focus is designed to support a strong, valuable experience for our people who have chosen to work from the office, and we’re being thoughtful and intentional about where we invest in remote work,” he added.

However, some employees have expressed dissatisfaction with the new policy. They argue that it is unfair to force them to come into the office three days a week, especially when they have been able to work effectively from home during the pandemic.

It remains to be seen how many Meta employees will be willing to ignore the company's new office policy. However, the threat of termination could make some employees think twice about staying home.

It is important to note that Meta is not the only tech company that is requiring employees to return to the office. Other companies, such as Twitter and Google, have also announced plans to bring employees back to the office full-time or on a hybrid basis.

