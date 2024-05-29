Meet China’s new machine gun-toting robo-dog that can replace human soldiers

China has shown off some impressive new military technology: robot dogs that can fire machine guns. These remote-controlled robots were displayed during a military exercise with Cambodia. A video from state broadcaster CCTV highlighted these battery-operated robodogs, which can run independently for two to four hours and can move forward, backward, lie down, and even jump.

These robots aren't just mobile; they're smart too. They can plan routes, approach targets, and avoid obstacles on their own. One robot that weighed around 50 kg in the video was armed with a rifle and shown shooting at targets. In the video, Chinese soldier Chen Wei told CCTV that these robot dogs would be important in urban combat, taking over some tasks from human soldiers like finding and attacking targets.

The robots appear to be made by Chinese company Unitree, with prices ranging from $2,800 to $100,000. This isn't the first time China has shown off armed robot dogs. Back in 2022, a similar machine gun-carrying robot dog that a drone could deploy was reported.

The video also showcased military-grade drones that were also seen with heavy guns. The intelligent unmanned equipment was classified under either cargo drones or reconnaissance drones. These drones are also capable of shooting guns in mid-air, as demonstrated in the video.

Drone with gun. (Image: CCTV Video News)

These robot dogs are part of China's broader push to enhance its military power. Recently, China conducted large-scale military drills around Taiwan, testing its ability to launch an assault. At a policy meeting in February, senior Chinese Communist Party official Wang Huning stated that China is determined to prevent Taiwan from declaring independence in 2024.

Russian expert Vitaly Davydov noted that robots will gradually replace human soldiers because they can act faster and more accurately.

The US military also uses robots, though not weaponized ones. Boston Dynamics provides robots for tasks like inspecting dangerous environments, conducting rescue missions, and handling logistics.