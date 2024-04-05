'We will encourage use of AI, robotics': Congress manifesto promises jobs in advanced tech sectors

In the lead-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in India, the Congress party unveiled its manifesto, which it has termed "Nyay Patra." With a focus on "work, welfare, and wealth," the manifesto claims that the party plans to build a balanced approach towards the integration of advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and robotics. The Congress party is also promising more job opportunities in sectors reliant on traditional technologies.

The manifesto reads, "We will encourage and support the use of Artificial Intelligence, robotics, etc. which will create new and frontline jobs. At the same time, we will ensure that there are more job opportunities in sectors that use conventional technology."

Key Points on Advanced Technologies from the Congress Manifesto:

Emphasis on Advanced Technologies: The manifesto pledges support for the adoption and encouragement of cutting-edge technologies like Artificial Intelligence and robotics. This approach is aimed at creating new and innovative job opportunities in the country.

Sustaining Conventional Job Sectors: Recognizing the importance of traditional industries, the Congress party commits to ensuring that sectors using conventional technology continue to grow and generate employment.

Balanced Technological Growth: Through its manifesto, the Congress party seeks to strike a balance between the futuristic vision of technology-driven growth and the preservation of employment opportunities in existing industries.

The "Nyay Patra" outlines a vision where technology and tradition go hand in hand, aiming to ensure that India's economic growth is both inclusive and sustainable.

BJP Manifesto Coming Soon

The BJP Manifesto is also expected to be released soon. The ruling party's manifesto is also expected to emphasise the use of technology, Artificial Intelligence to aid farmers in maximising their produce and tackle with common issues. The manifesto is also expected to offer more incentives for entrepreneurs.