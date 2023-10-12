Meet 'Jaguar', Israel's advanced military robot that can replace humans on the battlefield, borders

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) had unveiled a revolutionary robotic system named ‘Jaguar’ in the year 2021. The semi-autonomous robot was one of the first of its kind in the world, capable of substituting soldiers on the borders. The new technology can also help Israel in its offensive against Hamas. According to Israel Defense Forces, the ‘Jaguar’ was first used in the Gaza Division in southern Israel to fortify the Israeli-Gaza border.

Advanced Features and Capabilities

The Jaguar robot is equipped with a 7.62 mm MAG machine gun, which operates both while stationary and on the move. The robot also utilizes high-resolution cameras, transmitters, powerful headlights, and a remote-controlled public address (PA) system. In an event where it falls into enemy hands, it has the ability to self-destruct. The Jaguar is equipped with dozens of sensors, an automated driving system, advanced fire capabilities, and a public address (PA) system.

Semi-Autonomous System

One of the unique aspects of the ‘Jaguar’ is its semi-autonomous system. It possesses the ability to self-drive to a set destination, spot and bypass obstacles using sensors and an advanced driving system. All this while IDF observers and commanders maintain full operational control. Surprisingly, the robot even knows how to charge itself.

Robotics experts at IDF Land Technology Division claim that this independent robot can reduce the combat soldier’s friction with the enemy and prevent risks to human life.

Israel has multiple such advance defense systems which includes the famous Iron Dome, Trophy Stsrem, the F-16I Sufa and more. Here are some of the technologies that Israel Defence Forces employs for both offensive and defensive movement:

Iron Dome Air Defense System: This system protects Israel from rockets by intercepting them. It’s fast, accurate, and can cover a range of up to 43.5 miles.

Trophy System: This system protects tanks from anti-tank missiles. It creates a 360-degree shield around the tank and can neutralize incoming threats.

F-16I "Sufa": This is a special version of the F-16 fighter jet, modified for the needs of the Israeli Air Force. It has advanced weapons, radar, and a unique helmet system that lets the pilot launch weapons just by looking at the target.

Merkava IV Tank: This tank has an improved fire control system, a digital battlefield management system, and a suspension and tracking system that allows it to move on rough terrain. It's considered one of the best tanks in the world.

Drones (UAVs): These unmanned vehicles allow the IDF to monitor enemy activities without being detected. They can operate on land and sea, and are controlled remotely. The "Eitan" drone can fly long-range missions for up to 36 hours and can withstand all weather conditions.

Skylark I-LE Drone: This small, light drone can be carried by one person and set up to fly in less than 8 minutes. It can handle 3 hours of flight, providing live video day and night in any weather conditions.

