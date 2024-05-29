MEF launches fourth edition of Low Carbon Earth Accelerator to back clean tech startups

The Massive Earth Foundation (MEF), in collaboration with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), has launched the fourth edition of the Low Carbon Earth Accelerator (LCE) programme, Low Carbon.



The programme is designed to back climate tech start-ups in the Asia-Pacific region, offering solutions to tackle the shared challenges of climate change, nature loss, and pollution.



As a part of the latest edition, LCE is looking to back start-ups which are addressing issues such as clean air, agri-food, sustainable mobility, digital innovation, renewable energy, and plastic pollution. In addition, it will also focus on women-led start-ups that are women-focused and that benefit underserved communities.

Commenting on the development, MEF’s founder Shailesh Vickram Singh said, “The Low Carbon Earth Accelerator program offers access to resources that are not available to early-stage entrepreneurs, including internal expertise, strategic relationships, financial resources, and mentorship.”



The programme will also offer networking facilities with existing market players in the cleantech segment. “Through this accelerator program, climate tech start-ups can foster innovation and expansion of sustainable business models,” Singh added.



LCE will empower start-ups with tools and connections needed to scale their innovative solutions. It will offer online training workshops, virtual bootcamps, mentorship sessions, networking events, and seminars.



Additionally, selected start-ups will also get an exposure to the investor ecosystem.



LCE stated that in the 2023 edition, 67 start-ups participated, of which 14 made it to the finals. Interestingly, the finalists had seven women founders.



MEF is a non-profit organisation which claims to be building a climate-tech ecosystem by uniting investors, VCs, founders, start-ups, policy makers, and institutions into a vibrant synergy.