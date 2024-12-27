MeitY-NASSCOM CoE collaborates with start-ups to enhance healthcare with AI, IoT

In a bid to address key healthcare challenges in India, the MeitY-NASSCOM Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) is collaborating with start-ups, corporates, and healthcare providers to develop solutions aimed at improving diagnostics, reducing healthcare costs, and tackling the rural-urban divide in medical access.

These efforts are part of a wider initiative to integrate emerging technologies into India’s healthcare system, in line with the government’s National Digital Health Mission (NDHM). The MeitY-NASSCOM CoE is a nationwide programme that aims to accelerate innovation in emerging technologies. Its goals include creating innovative applications, building an entrepreneurial ecosystem, and reducing import dependency on IoT components.

The CoE focuses on solutions for smart manufacturing, smart agriculture, smart health, smart cities, and other emerging technologies. It uses technologies like AI, data science, big data, AR/VR, machine learning, and robotics. The Centre is involved in initiatives that integrate AI and IoT into healthcare systems, making medical technologies more accessible and affordable. One of the projects focuses on developing AI-powered diagnostic tools for early disease detection. Among the startups supported by the CoE, Periwinkle has developed a tool that uses AI to screen for cervical cancer, targeting rural areas where healthcare resources are limited. The CoE is also working on low-cost, portable diagnostic devices for detecting glaucoma, a leading cause of blindness in India," Sanjeev Malhotra, CEO of the MeitY-NASSCOM CoE told BT.

"AI and IoT have the potential to change the healthcare landscape in India, especially in making diagnostics accessible and affordable. Our work goes beyond technology; it's about solving real-world healthcare delivery challenges," he said discussing the potential of AI and IoT in the healthcare sector. He also emphasised the Centre's role in driving technological advancements, saying, "The real impact lies in applying these technologies to make healthcare services more effective and equitable across the country."

In collaboration with global healthcare companies like Siemens Healthineers and AstraZeneca, the CoE is developing technologies in the healthcare sector. The partnership with Siemens Healthineers focuses on integrating AI into imaging technologies to support early disease detection, while the collaboration with AstraZeneca looks at AI-driven solutions for managing chronic diseases, such as diabetes and cardiovascular conditions. Malhotra noted, "Working with global leaders like Siemens and AstraZeneca helps us bring world-class expertise to Indian startups, enhancing their ability to deliver scalable solutions."

“These partnerships have enabled Indian startups to leverage international expertise, allowing them to scale solutions that can be used on a global scale,” Malhotra added. The CoE has also prioritised skill development, with over 50,000 professionals trained through its Future Skills initiative, addressing the growing demand for talent in AI, IoT, and related fields. "The skills gap in AI and IoT is a significant challenge, and our training programme are designed to bridge this gap, ensuring that India remains at the forefront of technological innovation," Malhotra explained.

A key focus for the CoE is addressing the rural-urban healthcare divide. The Centre is supporting the development of AI-driven diagnostic tools that can be deployed in underserved areas, reducing the need for patients to travel long distances for specialised care. "One of the biggest challenges in Indian healthcare is accessibility, especially in rural regions. Our initiatives aim to bring healthcare to the doorsteps of those who need it most," Malhotra said.

The CoE’s efforts are aligned with the government’s National Digital Health Mission (NDHM), which aims to create a digital health ecosystem across India. Malhotra pointed out that the CoE is supporting the NDHM’s objectives by integrating AI and IoT solutions into the country’s healthcare framework. "The integration of AI and IoT into India’s healthcare system is vital for the success of the National Digital Health Mission. We are working in close alignment with the government to achieve its goals."

The Centre is also helping startups transition from prototypes to market-ready products by providing mentorship, funding, and industry connections. Malhotra explained, "Our role is to act as a bridge, connecting innovation with real-world implementation. We provide startups with the necessary resources and guidance to ensure their products have a meaningful impact in the healthcare sector."

Looking ahead, the CoE plans to expand its portfolio, bring in more startups, and strengthen its partnerships with industry leaders. The Centre is particularly focussed on exploring remote patient monitoring and predictive analytics to improve healthcare delivery in India. "We are constantly exploring new avenues for innovation. Remote patient monitoring and predictive analytics have the potential to revolutionise patient care in India, and we are actively working to bring these technologies to the forefront," Malhotra said.