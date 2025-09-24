Meta adds AI Assistant and ‘meet cute’ surprise match feature to Facebook Dating

Meta has announced that it is introducing an AI assistant to Facebook Dating, giving users new tools to refine matches and personalise their dating experience.

The AI chatbot can be prompted to look for specific types of matches, such as “a Brooklyn girl in tech,” or even provide suggestions to improve a user’s profile. Meta says the goal is to help users cut through the noise and connect with people who better fit what they are looking for.

Advertisement

Tackling swipe fatigue with Meet Cute

Alongside the AI assistant, Meta is rolling out a new feature called Meet Cute, which delivers a weekly “surprise match” based on the platform’s algorithm. The company says the feature is designed to combat “swipe fatigue,” which has long been a criticism of modern dating apps.

Growing traction among younger users

Meta revealed that matches on Facebook Dating among 18 to 29-year-olds have grown by 10% year-over-year, with hundreds of thousands of new profiles being created in that demographic each month. Still, the platform’s scale is modest compared to rivals. Tinder reports about 50 million daily active users, while Hinge has around 10 million.

AI competition heats up in dating apps

Advertisement

Meta’s move follows a broader trend of dating platforms integrating AI. Match Group — which owns Tinder, Hinge, and OKCupid — partnered with OpenAI last year as part of a $20 million-plus AI investment. Tinder now offers an AI photo selector, Hinge uses AI to help refine responses to profile prompts, and Bumble has added its own AI-powered features.

Bumble’s founder, Whitney Wolfe Herd, even predicted that one day personal AI concierges could “date” on users’ behalf to determine compatibility before a real-life meeting.

⸻

Do you also want me to create a short social-media-friendly version of this story (about 2–3 crisp paragraphs) that could be used as a quick news post for Instagram or LinkedIn?