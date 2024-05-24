Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg back to extreme sports 6 months after surgery; shares video

Six months after knee surgery, Mark Zuckerberg is back in action. The Meta CEO, who tore a knee ligament while training in mixed martial arts (MMA), has embraced adventure sports again. In November last year, Mark Zuckerberg underwent surgery after tearing his ACL (Anterior cruciate ligament) in his knee. The billionaire now seems to have recovered completely as he was seen on a hydrofoil. He shared the video on his own official Instagram account.

In his Instagram post he said, “6 months post-surgery and glad to be back on the foil. And I didn't even fry my Ray-Ban Meta glasses taking videos!”

Take a look:

During his video, Zuckerberg also shared his POV using the Meta Ray-Ban glasses.

Zuckerberg recently celebrated his 40th birthday. His wife Priscilla Chan shared images of his birthday celebrations. She re-created some of the most iconic locations in Zuckerberg's journey since the start of 'The Facebook' in a dorm room. Microsoft founder Bill Gates was also among the attendees of the celebration.