Meta CEO wows internet by completing 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 squats, 2-mile run in under 40 mins

In a recent Facebook post, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, shared his Memorial Day tradition of taking on the Murph challenge to pay tribute to soldiers who defended US. The challenge, named after Lt Murphy, involves completing a grueling workout regimen. Zuckerberg's post falls in line with his recent posts showcasing his commitment to physical fitness.

The Murph challenge consists of running one mile, followed by 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 squats, and concluding with another mile run, all while wearing a 20lb (roughly 9 kg) weighted pack. This workout is credited to be Lt Murphy's favorite. Murphy was a Navy SEAL officer and Medal of Honor recipient who lost his life in Afghanistan. He was the first member of the US Navy to receive the award after the Vietnam War.

This year, Zuckerberg accomplished the Murph challenge in an impressive time of 39 minutes and 58 seconds. However, he didn't stop there – he also shared that his daughters participated in a quarter-Murph, completing the workout without the weighted pack. They achieved their quarter-Murph in just 15 minutes, showcasing their own dedication to physical fitness.

In his post, Zuckerberg said, "I try to do the Murph challenge with the girls every Memorial Day as a tradition to honor those who defended us. One of Lt Murphy's favorite workouts was running a mile, then doing 100 pull ups, 200 push ups, 300 squats, and then running another mile -- all while wearing a 20lb weighted pack. This year I got it done in 39:58. The girls did a quarter-Murph (unweighted) in 15 mins!"

Earlier in May, the tech entrepreneur achieved another new milestone in his fitness journey. Taking to Instagram, where he has over 11 million followers, Zuckerberg announced that he won a jiu-jitsu tournament. Zuckerberg proudly revealed that he won gold and silver medals for the Guerrilla Jiu-Jitsu team at the tournament.

