Meta launches new Ray-Ban smart glasses, practical for everyday users

Meta has launched two new AI-powered Ray-Ban smart glasses for everyday use. These glasses are designed for people who wear prescription glasses, making the eyewear more practical and accessible. It also showcases Meta’s broader approach to transform its tech-centric glasses into an all-day optical wear.

The prescription-based glasses will be available in two styles: Ray-Ban Meta Blayzer Optics (Gen 2) and Ray-Ban Meta Scriber Optics (Gen 2). It will also include two frame styles, the Blayzer Optics and Scriber Optics. Buyers can also choose different types of lenses, such as single-vision lenses, progressive lenses, or transition lenses.

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Meta claims that these glasses are adaptable to any unique face shape with overextension hinges that offer an additional 10-degree rotation, interchangeable nose pads, and optician-adjustable temple tips that claim to offer a tailored fit.

The Ray-Ban Meta Scriber Optics will also offer similar smart features, such as a 12MP camera to capture photos and up to 3K videos. It is equipped with a six-microphone system for crisp calling, and it also features an action button to activate Meta AI to resolve queries.

Ray-Ban Meta Blayzer Optics (Gen 2) and Ray-Ban Meta Scriber Optics (Gen 2) are priced at $499 (about Rs. 41,500) in the US. It will be available in selected markets, including the UK, Canada, Australia, Europe, and the UAE, starting April 14.

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UK, Canada, Australia, Europe, and the UAENew Meta AI features for Ray-Ban smart glasses

Alongside the new prescription-based Ray-Ban Meta Optics glasses, Meta also revealed new features and Meta AI capabilities rolling out with the upcoming software update. The blog post revealed that Meta will be introducing a new nutrition tracking feature, allowing users to voice prompt or take a quick snapshot to log what they have been eating.

Meta said, “Meta AI will extract key nutrition details and add them to your food log in the Meta AI app. Over time, your food log will inform personalised insights that get more useful, helping you make healthier and more informed choices.”

Meta is also introducing hands-free WhatsApp summaries, providing users with quick recaps of conversations or details shared in the app. This feature will initially roll out in the Early Access Program (EAP) for Ray-Ban Meta, Oakley Meta, and Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses.

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Lastly, the company is also bringing the Neural Handwriting feature, which will give users the ability to write on any surface using their fingers to reply to messages silently. This feature will work across Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and native Android and iOS messaging.