Meta mandates work from office at least 3 days a week from today, here's what can happen to those who don’t comply

Meta’s work from office policy has come into effect today, which mandates employees to come to office at least three days a week. The Mark Zuckerberg-headed company announced this policy back in June this year. At that time, Meta official Lori Goler, “head of people” had also informed employees that not complying with the company policies might lead to termination also.

As per the memo, “As with other company policies, repeated violations may result in disciplinary action, up to and including a Performance rating drop and, ultimately, termination if not addressed.”

Notably, this policy does not affect the remote workers, but only employees who are assigned to an office. In a statement to CNBC, Meta spokesperson stated, “We believe that distributed work will continue to be important in the future, particularly as our technology improves. In the near-term, our in-person focus is designed to support a strong, valuable experience for our people who have chosen to work from the office, and we’re being thoughtful and intentional about where we invest in remote work.”

Meta had announced work from home for its employees due to COVID-19 pandemic back in 2020. In 2021, Zuckerberg stated that the company has observed, “good work can get done anywhere, and I’m even more optimistic that remote work at scale is possible, particularly as remote video presence and virtual reality continue to improve.”

Meta is not the only company to call its employees back to office. Amazon CEO Andy Jassy recently told its employees that employees are required to come to office at least three days a week. If they do not comply with this rule, it might not work out for them.

A previous report revealed that Google might consider in-office attendance during performance reviews of its employees. The Sundar Pichai-led company will also send reminders to employees with frequent absences, urging them to return to office.

Apple had mandated work from office for its employees in September last year. Zoom has also asked its employees to return to office at least three days a week.

