Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses to launch in India soon

Meta has confirmed that its popular smart glasses, the Ray-Ban Meta, will soon be available in India. Developed in collaboration with global eyewear giant EssilorLuxottica, these glasses blend cutting-edge technology with classic Ray-Ban styling. After debuting in select markets last year, the product is now expanding into new regions, including Mexico, the UAE, and shortly, India.

First introduced in September 2023 as the successor to the original Ray-Ban Stories, the glasses come equipped with improved design, enhanced sound quality, broader app support, and more advanced AI capabilities. Designed for a seamless hands-free experience, users can activate features simply by saying, "Hey Meta". They can take photos, record videos, play music, translate languages in real time, and even send messages, all without reaching for their phones.

One of the standout features is the live translation tool, now being rolled out globally. It supports English, French, Italian, and Spanish, with real-time voice translations delivered through the glasses and a transcript shown on the connected phone. Impressively, this feature can also work offline if the relevant language packs are downloaded, a major plus for frequent travellers.

In a bid to enhance communication, Meta is now allowing users to send and receive direct messages, share photos, and make audio or video calls via Instagram, in addition to existing support for WhatsApp, Messenger, and the default messaging apps on both iPhone and Android devices.

The glasses also offer expanded access to popular music platforms like Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music, and Shazam beyond North America. Users can ask Meta AI to play music, control playback, or even identify a song, although functionality such as music playback requires the device language to be set to English.

As of now, Meta has not announced an official launch date or pricing for the Indian market, but with preparations underway, the Ray-Ban Meta glasses are expected to arrive soon, marking a significant step forward in wearable AI technology for Indian consumers.