Meta set to introduce AI-powered chatbots with distinct personalities soon: Report

Meta Platforms, the social media giant based in Menlo Park, California, is gearing up to introduce a fascinating lineup of AI-powered chatbots, each with its distinct personality. According to a report by the Financial Times on Tuesday, the company has been actively working on prototypes of chatbots that can engage in human-like conversations with users. This move is seen as an effort to enhance user engagement across its social media platforms.

Citing insiders familiar with the company's plans, the report reveals that Meta aims to bring these AI chatbots to life as early as September. Among the most intriguing aspects of this project is the diverse range of personalities the chatbots will adopt. For instance, they are exploring a chatbot designed to speak like the iconic Abraham Lincoln, offering historical insights and wisdom in the President's distinctive style. Additionally, there's another chatbot that adopts the persona of a laid-back surfer, providing advice on travel options with a cool and relaxed demeanour.

These AI chatbots are expected to serve two primary functions. Firstly, they will be incorporated as a new search feature, potentially revolutionising the way users navigate and discover content within Meta's platforms. Secondly, the chatbots will offer personalised recommendations, tailoring content to users' preferences and interests.

The emergence of these chatbots comes at a critical time for Meta, as they focus on bolstering retention rates for their newly launched text-based app, Threads. The app faced a significant setback when it lost more than half of its user base in the weeks following its July 5 release.

The company's financial performance appears promising. In their recent earnings report, Meta reported a substantial increase in advertising revenue and forecasted third-quarter revenue above market expectations.

This positive momentum for Meta comes after a challenging period in 2022. However, the company managed to recover with the help of the growing interest in AI technology and a cost-cutting drive that led to the reduction of approximately 21,000 employees since the previous autumn.

In another move to advance AI technology, Meta launched Llama 2 in July, a new version of its open-source AI model. This commercial version will be distributed through Microsoft's Azure cloud service and will run on the Windows operating system, expanding the availability and accessibility of AI capabilities.

