Meta shareholders reject proposal to investigate company's political entanglement in India

At Meta Platforms Inc.'s annual general meeting held on May 31, shareholders voted against conducting an inquiry into content moderation in India. Proposal 7, titled 'Assessing Allegations of Biased Operations in Meta's Largest Market,' was rejected as a voting matter during the meeting, which saw the attendance of Founder Mark Zuckerberg, senior executives, and members of Meta's board.

The proposal was presented by Eko, a non-profit advocacy organization that aims to hold corporations accountable for social issues. In collaboration with Eko, the Internet Freedom Foundation was actively campaigning to raise awareness about Proposal 7 in India. They shared the details of the vote via Twitter.

Meta held its Annual General Meeting on the evening of May 31 to address various concerns raised by shareholders. Among the pressing issues, the company was expected to face inquiries regarding political entanglement and content management biases in India.

Shareholders were seeking overall accountability from the tech giant during the AGM. The concerns that were raised by the shareholders encompassed a wide range of issues, including privacy, online abuse, human rights impact, and more. Specifically, the largest market for Meta, India, drew attention due to allegations of biased operations.

Meta operates popular applications such as Instagram, Facebook, and WhatsApp in India. Hence the proposal focused on allegations about hate speech dissemination, failure to address risks and political bias, and concerns about content moderation and transparency.

In response to the shareholders' proposal, Meta had assured its commitment to upholding human rights, safety, and integrity worldwide, including in India.

However, Meta considers the proposed inquiry unnecessary, stating that it would not provide additional benefits to shareholders. The company asserts that it is actively addressing the concerns raised through ongoing efforts.

