Meta's AI finds a home: India now largest market as Q2 revenue hits $39.1 billion

India has emerged as Meta's largest market for AI usage, CEO Mark Zuckerberg revealed during the company's second-quarter earnings call. This milestone highlights the rapid adoption of AI technology in India and Meta's growing presence in the country.

"We are seeing particularly promising signs on WhatsApp in terms of retention and engagement, which has coincided with ‘India becoming our largest market for Meta AI usage’," Susan Li, chief financial officer at Meta said.

Meta AI Expands Reach with Hindi and More Languages

Meta has been aggressively expanding the capabilities and reach of its AI assistant, Meta AI. The assistant is now available in seven new languages, including Hindi, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, and Spanish, and can be accessed through WhatsApp, Instagram, Messenger, and Facebook.

"The AI assistant Meta AI is now available in seven new languages including Hindi, and has become more creative and smarter," the company announced.

Threads Growth and Generative AI Advancements

Zuckerberg highlighted the continued growth and engagement of Threads, Meta's text-based social media platform. He also pointed to advancements in generative AI, with features like Imagine Edit, which allows users to modify AI-generated images, being rolled out in the US.

"Beyond Generative AI, the Threads community also continues to grow and deepen their engagement, as we ship new features and enhance our content recommendation systems,” he added.

Ambitious Goals for Meta AI

Zuckerberg expressed confidence that Meta AI is on track to become the most widely used AI assistant by the end of the year. He also emphasised the company's vision of empowering individuals to create their own AI experiences.

“An important part of our vision is that we’re not just creating a single AI, but enabling lots of people to create their own AIs," Zuckerberg explained. "And this week we launched AI Studio, which lets anyone create AIs to interact with across our apps."

Meta's strong financial performance in Q2, with revenue up 22% year-over-year, underscores the company's success in navigating the evolving tech landscape and its growing focus on AI innovation. India's emergence as its largest AI market signals the country's potential to become a global hub for AI development and adoption.