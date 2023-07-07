Meta’s Threads future is on 'fediverse' but what exactly is it? Deep dive into the future of social networking

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has recently launched its Threads app which currently acts as a run-of-the-mill social media app but in the future will run in the 'fediverse.' The introduction of Threads to the fediverse will mark a significant development in the world of social networking, bringing the power of Meta's platform to a decentralised ecosystem. But what exactly is the Fediverse?

Understanding the Fediverse

The term "fediverse" is derived from the combination of "federation" and "universe." It refers to a collection of decentralised social media platforms that operate using open standards and protocols. Unlike traditional social networks, which are owned and operated by a single company, the fediverse allows users to interact and communicate across multiple platforms seamlessly.

The Fediverse operates on the principles of decentralisation and federation. Each platform in the fediverse maintains its own servers, enabling users to create accounts and engage with others within their chosen platform. However, the true power of the Fediverse lies in its ability to connect different platforms, allowing users on one platform to follow, interact with, and share content with users on other platforms. For example, the ability to send a tweet from Facebook or like an Instagram photo from Twitter could be theoretically possible.

Key Protocols and Platforms in the Fediverse

Several protocols and platforms form the backbone of the fediverse, facilitating seamless communication and collaboration between different networks. Some of the notable protocols include:

ActivityPub: This protocol is a vital building block of the fediverse, enabling platforms to exchange information and interact with each other. It standardises the way user-generated content, such as posts, comments, and likes, is shared across various platforms.

Diaspora: An early and influential federated social networking platform, Diaspora focuses on privacy and data ownership. It allows users to host their own pods (servers) and connect with other pods in the network.

Mastodon: One of the most popular platforms in the fediverse, Mastodon resembles Twitter in functionality but operates in a federated manner. Users can join various instances (servers) or create their own, with each instance having its own rules and moderation policies.

PeerTube: A decentralised video hosting platform, PeerTube provides an alternative to centralised video-sharing platforms like YouTube. It allows users to host and share videos while leveraging the power of federation.

The Arrival of Threads in the Fediverse

The Threads app will make its debut in the fediverse soon, according to Meta. This move will demonstrate Meta's recognition of the potential of decentralised social networking and its willingness to expand beyond its traditional walled-garden approach.

By launching Threads in the fediverse, Meta will aim to leverage the existing network effect and reach a broader user base. Threads in the fediverse will enable Meta users to connect and communicate with users on other federated platforms, breaking down the barriers between different social networks and fostering a more open and interconnected digital landscape.

Implications for the Future

Meta's entry into the fediverse has significant implications for the future of social networking and online communication. Some key implications include:

Interoperability: The integration of Threads with the fediverse fosters interoperability, allowing users from different platforms to engage seamlessly. This move encourages competition, innovation, and user empowerment, as users can choose the platform that aligns best with their needs and values.

Data Ownership and Privacy: With the fediverse, users have greater control over their data and privacy. By adopting decentralized models, the fediverse reduces the reliance on centralized data silos, giving users the ability to host their data on their own servers or trusted instances.

Diverse Communities and Perspectives: The fediverse's federated nature promotes the creation of diverse communities and facilitates the exchange of ideas across different platforms. This diversity encourages a broader range of perspectives and helps combat the echo chamber effect often observed on traditional social networks.

Reducing Monopolistic Control: Meta's foray into the fediverse challenges the dominance of centralized social media platforms, promoting a more competitive landscape. This diversification reduces the risk of a single entity having too much control over online discourse and user data.

