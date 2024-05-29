MG India, HPCL join hands to enhance EV charging network across India

MG Motor India and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (HPCL) have announced a strategic partnership to enhance and enrich India’s EV charging infrastructure. Under this alignment, MG and HPCL will together install 50kW/60kW DC fast chargers at key locations covering highways and cities across India.

The collaboration aims to provide convenience to EV users by increasing the availability of EV chargers during their long distance and intercity commutes, a joint statement read.

According to an official statement, the public-mode network of chargers is designed for all EVs compatible with the CCS 2 charging standard, like that of the MG ZS EV. These charging stations will be available for MG customers on the MyMG App and will be discoverable via the integrated HPCL network discovery tool.

Gaurav Gupta, Chief Growth Officer, MG Motor India, said, “The key to a successful transition to electric mobility is a robust EV ecosystem. As an early mover in the EV space, MG has been at the forefront of the development of a strong EV ecosystem. Along with our ecosystem partners, we are working to create a vast network of EV charging stations, in addition to battery recycling & battery second life solutions for end-to-end sustainability of electric vehicles. Our partnership with HPCL is yet another step to expanding the EV charging infrastructure in India to energize and enhance customer confidence in EVs.”

Rajdip Ghosh, Chief General Manager, Highway Retailing, HPCL, “HPCL has a nationwide network of 22000+ Fuel Stations and is committed to a sustainable future by providing green fuel to the customers. Furthermore, HPCL aims to install 5000 electric vehicle charging stations by December 2024. Through this partnership with MG Motor India, HPCL shall leverage the vehicle base of MG to increase the utilization of its chargers installed across India.”

Customers utilising the charging stations will also get loyalty rewards, and exclusive promotions, further encouraging electric mobility usage, the statement claimed.