MG Motor rolls out first MG Comet EV in India ahead of April 19 launch

MG Motor India will be launching the MG Comet EV on April 19 in India. However, we now get a good look at the upcoming EV as the company rolls out the first production model of the car from its plant in India. The first unit has been rolled out from its Halol plant in Gujarat. The new EV is expected to be priced aggressively and most likely under the Rs 10 lakh price bracket.

The MG Comet EV is based on the globally acclaimed GSEV platform. The mini car is built for urban commuters. MG claims The platform is designed with ease of use in mind. Wuling has been selling other GSEV-based vehicles in China and has been proclaimed as one of the most successful models. The company has sold more than 1 million units so far, according to MG Motor.

In terms of safety, the Comet EV GSEV platform comes with a solid steel frame and airbags (number not confirmed). The MG Comet EV comes with 17 hot stamping panels spread across the body-in-white for enhancing the vehicle's structural safety.



MG Comet EV Features

Additionally, the Comet is equipped with various technology features, including Internet of Vehicles (IoV), multimedia, and connected features. The company recently revealed the dashboard of the vehicle with two massive screens. MG Motor is calling it an 'Intelligent Tech Dashboard'.

The car gets an Integrated Floating Wide Screen comprising a 10.25-inch head unit and a 10.25-inch digital cluster. The entertainment system is also equipped with widgets of different dimensions with three fully customizable pages, offering users access to a range of entertainment, navigation, and connectivity options.

Commenting on the first production roll-out of Comet, Biju Balendran, Chief Operating Officer, MG Motor India said, “The recent Urban Mobility Happiness Survey conducted by Nielsen unequivocally brings out the fact that a compact smart electric vehicle is the preferred choice of urban commuters when it comes to commuting. At MG, we are committed to providing innovative and sustainable mobility solutions, and with the MG Comet we shall offer a futuristic and practical Urban EV with many fun-to-drive elements. With the first Comet rolling off the production line, we are delighted to welcome the beginning of a new EV future for India.”



