MG Motor unveils MG Cyberster and MG M9 at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: See details

JSW MG Motor India has unveiled two new cars at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Introducing the MG Cyberster, India’s first all-electric roadster, and the MG M9, the country’s first electric three-row presidential limousine. These launches mark the debut of MG Select, a new luxury brand channel aimed at offering accessible luxury to discerning buyers. Customers can pre-book these models starting today at MG Select.

MG Cyberster

Blending heritage with futuristic design, the MG Cyberster draws inspiration from the classic MG B Roadster. With a sleek silhouette, scissor doors, and lightning-fast acceleration (0 to 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds), the Cyberster promises a thrilling driving experience. It features the industry’s slimmest 77 kWh battery pack and an aerodynamic Kammback design, delivering both elegance and performance.

MG M9

The MG M9 sets a new standard for opulence with its spacious interiors and premium features. Designed as a three-row limousine, it includes reclining ottoman seats with touchscreen controls, 8 massage modes, and a 3-zone climate control system. A panoramic sunroof and superior soundproofing elevate the luxury experience, making it ideal for those seeking unparalleled comfort on the road.

With these launches, MG Motor now boasts a five-vehicle EV portfolio, including the Windsor, Comet, and ZS models. This diverse lineup caters to a broad range of customers, solidifying MG’s leadership in India’s burgeoning EV market.

Parth Jindal, Director of JSW MG Motor India, highlighted the company’s vision: “JSW MG Motor India is redefining the very concept of accessible luxury in the country by unveiling two luxurious pure EVs that combines legacy and modernity. Having brought the much-needed disruption in the EV market with Windsor EV, we are now set to give a new meaning to the modern roadster standard with MG Cyberster, with its iconic design and value-added features. Along with MG Cyberster, the introduction of the MG M9 presidential limousine is our attempt to provide ultimate comfort and luxury on wheels. With these unveils, we are offering a unique blend of style and features for the discerning buyers, reflecting on our firm commitment to bring world-class luxury and technologically advanced, sustainable mobility solutions in India.”

Rajeev Chaba, CEO Emeritus of JSW MG Motor India added, "At JSW MG Motor India, innovation is a core pillar of our brand. We are committed to consistently disrupt the market for our customers, particularly with a sharp focus on NEVs. Our entry into the accessible luxury segment through MG Select is another testament to our persistent efforts to bring the best offering to our consumers. It is this commitment that sets us apart. With MG Select and our premium product portfolio, we are leading the transition towards an accessible luxury market. The MG Cyberster and M9 will further enhance our growth story in India and enable us to establish the accessible luxury space in India. We remain optimistic about our vision for mobility in India, which will certainly resonate with Indian car buyers.”