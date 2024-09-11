Microsoft acquires Rs 520 crore land in Pune’s IT hub to boost tech infrastructure

scorecardresearch
Business Today
Microsoft has acquired a land parcel worth Rs 520 crore in Pune’s IT hub, Hinjewadi. This move underscores the tech giant’s growing investments in India’s commercial spaces.

Microsoft has made another big move in India’s real estate scene, buying a land parcel worth Rs 519.72 crore in Pune’s IT hub, Hinjewadi, according to a report by Square Yards. This purchase highlights the tech giant’s growing investments in India, particularly in commercial spaces like data centres and office developments.

Microsoft’s Indian subsidiary, Microsoft Corporation (India) Private Limited, secured 66,414.5 square meters (about 16.4 acres) of land in August 2024. The seller was Indo Global Infotech City LLP. The transaction came with a hefty stamp duty of Rs 31.18 crore and a registration fee of Rs 30,000.

This isn’t Microsoft’s first major land deal in India. In 2022, the company bought a 25-acre plot in Pimpri-Chinchwad for Rs 328 crore. Earlier in 2024, Microsoft acquired another 48 acres of land in Hyderabad for Rs 267 crore. These purchases align with its broader strategy to strengthen its footprint in India’s tech landscape, particularly through its data centre operations.

Microsoft already has a solid presence in India, with data centres in Pune, Mumbai, and Chennai. The company continues to build on this foundation, increasing its investments in technology infrastructure.

Microsoft employs over 23,000 people across cities like Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune, supporting various departments such as sales, research, development, and customer support.

Aside from its real estate investments, Microsoft is also pushing forward with its skilling initiatives. In early 2024, it launched “ADVANTA(I)GE INDIA,” a major programme aimed at equipping 2 million Indians with AI and digital skills by 2025. This is part of the company’s “Skills for Jobs” initiative, which aims to develop a future-ready workforce.

Published on: Sep 11, 2024, 4:21 PM IST
