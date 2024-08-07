CrowdStrike outage: Microsoft blames US airline for prolonged recovery impacting over 6,000 flights

Microsoft has blamed Delta Air Lines for their extended recovery time following a global cyber outage, which led to the cancellation of over 6,000 flights. The problem started from a software update by cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike, causing system issues for Microsoft customers, especially airlines. Multiple airlines, even in India, were impacted due to the outage. A faulty update by CrowdStrike was found to be the main cause of the outage.

Microsoft claimed Delta's outdated IT infrastructure was the reason for the prolonged disruptions. According to a report by Reuters, the tech giant's review suggested Delta had not modernised its systems like other major US carriers, who faced fewer issues and recovered quickly.

Delta denied these claims, saying it has invested billions in IT infrastructure since 2016. A spokesperson emphasised Delta's commitment to providing safe, reliable, and high-quality service.

The flight disruptions affected hundreds of thousands of travellers and are estimated to have cost Delta $500 million. The US Transportation Department has launched an investigation into the disruptions. Delta has also hired high-profile lawyer David Boies to seek damages from both CrowdStrike and Microsoft.

Delta's CEO Ed Bastian criticised the tech companies, calling Microsoft's platform the "most fragile" and lamenting their failure to deliver exceptional service.

The report cites Mark Cheffo, a lawyer for Microsoft, who called Delta's comments misleading and damaging. He said Microsoft's software did not cause the issue and that they had offered help to Delta at no charge but got no response. Microsoft also claimed Delta used other technology providers for its crew-tracking and scheduling system, which may have led to the refusal of Microsoft's help.

CrowdStrike also denied responsibility for Delta's prolonged disruptions. The firm's CEO offered onsite assistance to Delta, which went unanswered. Microsoft has said it will vigorously defend itself if Delta takes legal action.