Microsoft announces new investment of $3.3 billion to expand AI infrastructure

Microsoft has unveiled a major $3.3 billion investment in Wisconsin, USA which it claims will democratise artificial intelligence (AI). This investment aims to enhance AI and cloud infrastructure, initiate extensive skills training programs, and establish a manufacturing-focused AI co-innovation lab.



Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella emphasised the company’s commitment to democratising AI to increase economic growth worldwide, including in the US. "We're focused on democratising AI to help create new economic growth and opportunity around the world—including here in the US. That's why today we're excited to announce a $3.3 billion investment in Wisconsin, spanning cloud and AI infrastructure, skilling, and a manufacturing-focused AI co-innovation lab," Nadella stated.

Brad Smith, Vice Chair and President of Microsoft, outlined the investment’s focus on leveraging advanced AI and training programs. Smith has roots in Wisconsin and also claimed that the project will also impact neighbouring states as a lot of equipment will be purchased from there.

Smith said, “Growing up in Wisconsin, I developed an appreciation of the state’s rich and storied legacy of innovation and ingenuity in manufacturing. @Microsoft's $3.3B investment will put our resources, scale, and know-how to work with the world’s most advanced AI and the skills training to put it to use.”