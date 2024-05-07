Microsoft’s big purchase! 48-acres of land in Hyderabad for Rs 267 crore

Microsoft Corporation recently added a new plot of land to its kitty, as per reports. It reportedly plans to expand its data centres in the region, and will add to the existing network of data centres.

According to a report in The Economic Times that quoted a document by Propstack, a data analytics firm, Microsoft recently acquired 48 acres of land in Hyderabad. The deal was valued at approximately Rs 267 crore.

Related Articles

The land, the report added, was purchased from land aggregator Sai Balaji Developers.

A person in the know told the daily that Microsoft has big plans to expand its data centre business in India and would be developing one of the largest data centres in the region.

The property in question is reportedly 40 km from the Hyderabad main city, and the company paid a premium on the land. Microsoft already has a network of data centre regions in Pune, Mumbai and Chennai, which have been operational for the past five years.

The source said that Microsoft had acquired two more land parcels in Hyderabad for the data centre business. The organisation also has been increasing its presence in the flexible office space segment.

Microsoft operates an India Development Centre out of Hyderabad, which is the main campus, apart from Bengaluru and Noida.