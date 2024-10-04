Microsoft begins rolling out Windows 11 24H2 update with AI enhancements and Wi-Fi 7 support

Microsoft has officially started rolling out the Windows 11 24H2 update, commonly known as the "Windows 11 2024 Update," bringing a suite of new features focused on security, connectivity, and AI-driven tools. This latest version enhances usability across devices, making the experience smoother and more efficient for a wide range of users.

Key Connectivity and Usability Features

One of the standout changes in this update is the redesigned Quick Settings menu, now offering a scrollable list that allows for easy customisation by reordering options. The Wi-Fi selection interface also includes a Refresh button, making it simpler to re-scan for nearby networks. For users with the right hardware, the update introduces support for Wi-Fi 7, enabling much faster data transfers.

Additionally, Bluetooth LE Audio support now allows Windows 11 to work with hearing aids that support the latest Bluetooth standard, further expanding its accessibility features. A new Power Saver toggle, previously only available on laptops, is now accessible even when a device is connected to mains power, giving users more control over their power consumption.

Expanded AI Capabilities with Copilot+ PCs

For PCs equipped with fast NPUs (Neural Processing Units), particularly those branded Copilot+, the update brings a host of new AI-powered tools. One significant feature is system-wide auto-generated captions for all video players, which can transcribe audio and even translate it into different languages. The AI-powered transcription is done locally on the device, ensuring minimal latency.

Windows Studio Effects also make their debut system-wide, adding capabilities like background blur and camera feed adjustments through the webcam. Other enhancements include Voice Focus, which cancels background noise and room echoes, and a teleprompter feature with “eye contact” mode, helping presenters maintain eye contact with their audience while reading a script.

Return of Windows Recall and Enhanced Search

The Windows Recall feature, which has been the subject of some debate, returns with added security measures. Now, saving snapshots requires opting in, and users must authenticate through Windows Hello for secure sign-ins. The rollout for Recall starts on Snapdragon X devices in October and will expand to Intel and AMD-powered devices in November.

Windows Search also gets an AI boost, allowing users to search for files through descriptions rather than remembering exact filenames. This makes finding old files—like photos from a barbecue—much more intuitive.

AI-Powered Tools in Photos and Paint

Microsoft continues to integrate AI into its core applications. A new Super Resolution feature can upscale old photos by up to 8x, running entirely on the device without uploading content to the cloud. Windows Paint now includes Generative Fill and Generative Erase, allowing users to seamlessly add or remove objects from photos.

For users trying to navigate all these new features, the update introduces a Click To Do function, which provides a gateway to perform actions like visual searches on Bing, blurring backgrounds, or summarising text with just a click of the Windows key.

Other Noteworthy Improvements

Several smaller updates enhance the overall user experience. Users can now set HDR images as desktop backgrounds, and File Explorer gains native support for RAR and 7z archive formats. Additionally, running apps can display ongoing progress with a subtle progress bar beneath their icons, streamlining multitasking.