Want to go on a vacation away from the scorching heat? Skyscanner reveals tips to book cheap flights

Skyscanner revealed that over 78 per cent of Indian travellers are planning to get away this summer but 39 per cent are yet to book. This is because they are indecisive on dates and destination. It further added that 47 per cent of the Indian travellers are actively seeking out the best deals while 20 per cent wait for last-minute steals. Skyscanner’s Savings Generator tool reveals travellers’ average monthly price and visualises the best time to book for some of the most popular destinations. It also suggests a host of cheaper destinations as well. It is a money saving tool for price conscious travellers.

It even revealed the cheapest time to visit places like Abu Dhabi (UAE), London (UK), Frankfurt (Germany), Almaty (Kazakhstan) and Ho Chi Minh (Vietnam). It further revealed that the best time to book flights from India this July is 16 weeks (about 3 and a half months) ahead of departure. If you are planning to go on a holiday in December, Skyscanner’s Savings Generator reveals the best time to bag the best value break is 19 weeks ahead (Mumbai to London), 13 weeks ahead (Mumbai to Almaty) and 6 weeks ahead ( New Delhi to Hong Kong).

In an official statement, Mohit Joshi, Traveland Destination Expert at Skyscanner said, “When searching for the right price, we know how powerful being informed is, so Skyscanner’s tools are designed to enable travellers to feel confident when they book. Beyond the Savings Generator, signing up for Skyscanner Price Alerts also keeps you informed about any price fluctuations for your dream destinations. This way, you'll be the first to snag those amazing deals.”

Here’s all you need to know about your travel bookings incase you are going to London or Denpasar.

Route Month of Travel Best Time to Book Average Monthly Price Mumbai to London August 3 Weeks ahead Rs 68,122 Mumbai to Denpasar August 3 Weeks ahead Rs 33,849

In case you are planning to go to Dubai, Kathmandu or Denpasar, here’s all you need to know.

Route Best Time to Book for August Travel There Are Still Great Deals to be Found Average monthly price Mumbai to Dubai 3 Weeks Ahead 2 Weeks Ahead Rs 23,906 New Delhi to Kathmandu 4 Weeks Ahead 3 Weeks Ahead Rs 11,107 Mumbai to Denpasar 1 Week Ahead 2 Weeks Ahead Rs 35,753

