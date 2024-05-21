scorecardresearch
Microsoft Edge unveils real-time AI translation for YouTube and more

Microsoft Edge is set to introduce a new AI-powered feature that translates and dubs videos in real-time. The feature, announced at the 2024 Build event, will enhance video comprehensibility, making it particularly beneficial for users who are deaf or hard of hearing.

Microsoft Edge is set to introduce real-time translation and dubbing for videos on platforms like YouTube, LinkedIn, and Coursera, among others. Announced during the 2024 Build event, this new AI-powered feature will translate spoken content live, offering both dubbing and subtitles. Currently, the feature supports translations from Spanish to English and English to German, Hindi, Italian, Russian, and Spanish.

This new feature aims to enhance accessibility, particularly for users who are deaf or hard of hearing, by making video content more comprehensible. Additionally, Edge will support real-time translation for videos on news sites such as Reuters, CNBC, and Bloomberg, with plans to expand the range of languages and supported websites in the future.

This feature complements the suite of AI tools Microsoft has integrated into Edge through Copilot, which already includes the ability to summarize YouTube videos. However, the existing summarization feature is limited by its dependence on the availability of video transcripts.

Published on: May 21, 2024, 10:53 PM IST
