Microsoft Ignite 2024: 80 new AI and security features unveiled alongside a Cloud PC

Microsoft has introduced significant updates at Ignite 2024, its annual technology showcase, with advancements in AI, security, and productivity tools. The event showcased how businesses and individuals can leverage Microsoft’s AI and cloud offerings to enhance efficiency.

At the event, Microsoft announced that numerous businesses are already utilising AI tools such as Microsoft 365 Copilot. The tech giant claims companies adopting this technology are witnessing time savings and cost reductions. For instance, McKinsey has cut onboarding times by 90 per cent using AI tools, while Eaton has reduced the time spent on drafting complex documents by 83 per cent.

Related Articles

During Ignite 2024, Microsoft introduced 80 new features and products focused on improving work practices. Highlights include enhanced productivity tools in Microsoft 365 Copilot, which now automate routine tasks such as summarizing meeting notes and answering HR queries. New AI assistants like SharePoint Agent and Interpreter in Teams offer document retrieval and real-time language translation, respectively. Additionally, tools like Azure AI Foundry simplify AI app development.

With the rise of AI, security concerns are also increasing. Microsoft claims to be prioritising security with its Secure Future Initiative, hiring 34,000 engineers to enhance business safety and launching predictive tools to thwart attacks. A notable announcement is the Zero Day Quest, a security research competition with $4 million in rewards, encouraging global experts to identify and rectify vulnerabilities.

The new Cloud PC

Microsoft is also expanding its Cloud PC offerings by introducing the Windows 365 Link, a device priced at $349 that connects users to a secure virtual desktop in the cloud, ensuring no local data storage. This development is particularly beneficial for remote workers, according to Microsoft.

The device is designed to be simple and secure. It uses an operating system called Windows CPC, which has no local apps or user accounts and enforces a strict, unchangeable application control policy. Updates are automatically downloaded in the background and installed overnight.

An Intel chip will power the device that the consumer will use to access the Cloud PC. The device includes 8GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. It will weigh under a pound, and will be compact, puck-shaped which can sit on a desk or be mounted behind a PC monitor.