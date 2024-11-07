Microsoft Paint and Notepad are getting their biggest update yet with AI features on Windows 11

Microsoft Paint and Notepad, two of the most straightforward tools on Windows, are receiving big updates with the introduction of AI features on Windows 11. These updates mark a major shift from their traditional functionalities, providing users with enhanced creative and writing capabilities.

In Microsoft Paint, the new generative fill feature allows users to add elements to their artwork simply by describing them. Users can select an area, input their desired addition, and choose from AI-generated options that seamlessly integrate with their existing work. Currently available on Snapdragon-powered PCs, this feature makes creativity as easy as clicking and typing. Moreover, the generative erase tool enables users to remove unwanted objects effortlessly, with the AI filling in the background naturally. This feature is accessible on all Windows 11 PCs, offering users a convenient way to refine their images. Additionally, Paint's Cocreator tool now provides quicker and more refined art generation from prompts, while the Image Creator preview is expanding to more regions, allowing select users to explore AI-driven art creation.

Related Articles

Notepad is also stepping up with its new generative rewrite tool, which offers AI-driven flexibility in text editing. Users can rephrase sentences, adjust tone, or change the length of their text with just a few clicks. By selecting text and choosing 'Rewrite,' Notepad provides three alternative versions, enabling easy adaptation of content without leaving the app. This feature is currently in preview in select markets. Furthermore, Notepad's launch times have improved by 35% or more for most users, making it not only smarter but also faster.

These updates transform Paint and Notepad from basic applications into powerful creative tools. Available to Windows Insiders in the Canary and Dev Channels, these features promise broader access soon, reimagining the classic simplicity of Paint and Notepad.