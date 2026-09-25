Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsMake In IndiaIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
technology
news
Microsoft launches new Surface Pro 12 and Laptop 13 with Snapdragon X2 Plus: Key upgrades explained

Microsoft launches new Surface Pro 12 and Laptop 13 with Snapdragon X2 Plus: Key upgrades explained

Microsoft is expanding its Surface lineup with two portable Windows PCs focused on faster performance, longer battery life and improved on-device AI, alongside a new Surface Mouse.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 25, 2026 1:30 PM IST
Microsoft launches new Surface Pro 12 and Laptop 13 with Snapdragon X2 Plus: Key upgrades explainedMicrosoft Surface Pro 12 and Surface Laptop 13 launch with Snapdragon X2 Plus processor.(Photo: Microsoft)

Microsoft has refreshed its Surface lineup with two new lightweight Windows PCs, introducing the Surface Pro 12-inch and Surface Laptop 13-inch with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X2 Plus processor. The new models focus on better everyday performance, battery efficiency, and on-device AI, with Microsoft claiming up to 17% faster Office productivity, more than 60% faster graphics, and up to 95% faster local AI inferencing than the previous generation.  

Advertisement

The Surface Pro retains its 2-in-1 design, while the Surface Laptop takes a more traditional laptop approach with a touchscreen and full-size keyboard. Both devices will be available from October 13 in select markets.

Must Read: Meta Muse Charm puts an AI agent in your pocket: What you can actually do with it

Surface Pro 12-inch features and specifications

The Surface Pro 12-inch is a fanless 2-in-1 Windows 11 Home PC with a 12-inch PixelSense LCD touchscreen and weighs 686g without the keyboard. It is powered by a six-core Snapdragon X2 Plus processor with a Qualcomm Hexagon NPU delivering 80 TOPS and an Adreno GPU. It comes with 16GB or 24GB LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB or 512GB UFS storage.

Advertisement

The Pro supports Wi-Fi 7 and has two USB-C/USB 3.2 ports. It gets a 1080p Full HD front camera and a 10-megapixel Ultra HD rear camera. Microsoft rates it for up to 15.5 hours of local video playback and 13 hours of active web usage. A power supply is not included. The display is 25% brighter at 500 nits, and the device supports the Surface Slim Pen and Microsoft Ink Canvas for sketching, annotating, generating images and summarising text. It starts at $1,149.99 (roughly ₹1.10 lakh), and an optional 5G version will be offered to commercial customers.

Must Read: Google wants to build AI data centres in space: What Project Suncatcher's satellite test means

Surface Laptop 13-inch features and specifications

Advertisement

The Surface Laptop 13-inch runs Windows 11 Home and features a 13-inch 3:2 PixelSense touchscreen with a full-size backlit keyboard, precision touchpad and aluminium body. It weighs 1.23kg and uses the same six-core Snapdragon X2 Plus processor, 80 TOPS Hexagon NPU and Adreno GPU.

It comes with 16GB or 24GB LPDDR5x RAM and removable 256GB or 512GB UFS storage, plus Wi-Fi 7, two USB-C/USB 3.2 ports, a USB-A 3.2 port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It has a 1080p Full HD camera and offers up to 22.5 hours of local video playback and 18 hours of active web usage. The touchscreen is touch-optimised and does not support Surface Pen or Surface Slim Pen input. It starts at $1,199 (roughly ₹1.15 lakh).

Surface Mouse

Microsoft has also launched the Surface Mouse for $79.99 (approximately ₹7,700), with haptic feedback, Bluetooth 6.0, an ambidextrous design and a customisable action button for Copilot and shortcuts.

Both devices will be available in Violet, Black and Platinum and go on sale from October 13 in select markets. 

In India, Microsoft has listed the new Surface Pro 12-inch on its official website as available through select retailers, but the company has not yet confirmed India-specific pricing or sales date.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 25, 2026 1:30 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more