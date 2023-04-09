scorecardresearch
Business Today
Microsoft loses key talent as 'Halo' specialist Joseph Staten departs

Microsoft loses key talent as 'Halo' specialist Joseph Staten departs

His experience in game development was considered invaluable in the effort to get Halo Infinite across the finish line

Halo Infinite Halo Infinite

Joseph Staten, a seasoned veteran at Bungie who was instrumental in the creation of the first three Halo games, has announced his departure from Microsoft. Staten, who was brought on board to help finish the troubled development of Halo Infinite, was confirmed to have left by both Microsoft and himself on Twitter.

Staten's move to 343 Industries, the developer of Halo Infinite, came in August 2020, with the game already delayed to 2021 from its original launch date of November 2020. His experience in game development was considered invaluable in the effort to get Halo Infinite across the finish line.

In December 2021, Halo Infinite was finally released, but post-launch issues dogged the game. Campaign co-op and Forge modes, which were expected to be available at launch, were delayed until November 2022. Staten played a crucial role in addressing these issues and keeping the community engaged throughout.

In the aftermath of layoffs at 343 Industries in January, Staten made the decision to return to Xbox's publishing division. However, it has now been confirmed that he will be leaving Microsoft altogether.

Published on: Apr 09, 2023, 11:41 AM IST
