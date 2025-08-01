Microsoft says AI will take away these 40 jobs: Check if your role is safe

As artificial intelligence accelerates its integration into the workplace, Microsoft Research has identified the 40 jobs most susceptible to disruption from AI, and another 40 that are least likely to be impacted. The report offers a sobering look at how rapidly advancing AI technologies could reshape the global labour market.
The study, conducted by Microsoft’s research division, focuses on job roles in the United States, but experts believe the findings are broadly applicable to other developed and developing nations. At the core of the analysis is a measure called “AI applicability”, the degree to which AI can be used to perform or enhance a particular job. The higher the applicability score, the more likely AI is to replace or transform that role.
Microsoft itself is actively deploying AI tools like Copilot across its software ecosystem and has laid off thousands of employees in 2025, reportedly to prioritise AI investment. While AI can improve efficiency, the study raises concerns that many roles may be eliminated entirely, with few signs of meaningful job creation in affected sectors.
40 Jobs Most Likely to Be Disrupted by AI
These roles are largely based on communication, analysis, content creation, or clerical work, all areas where AI models like ChatGPT or image generators are already proving capable:
The study notes that many of these positions rely on skills that large language models can mimic or automate, such as writing, translating, summarising data, or synthesising information. Even visual fields like modelling are now at risk due to the rise of AI-generated imagery.
40 Jobs Least Likely to Be Disrupted by AI
In contrast, the least affected roles tend to involve physical labour, in-person service, manual dexterity, or complex real-world environments where AI still lacks capabilities:
These roles remain relatively safe for now as they depend on real-world interaction, physical strength, mobility, or high-touch care, which current AI systems are not equipped to handle effectively.
AI's Role in Reshaping Work
While Microsoft emphasises that AI can enhance productivity, critics argue that in many cases, companies are simply using AI to reduce costs by downsizing teams. Former CEO Bill Gates has also warned that AI poses a significant risk to employment if not managed responsibly.
As the pace of AI adoption increases, so too does the urgency for governments and businesses to establish frameworks for reskilling workers and managing transitions. Without such guardrails, the economic shock of widespread AI disruption could be far-reaching.
