Microsoft says AI will take away these 40 jobs: Check if your role is safe

These 40 jobs may not exist in 5 years, warns Microsoft’s AI research.

Lakshay Kumar
Lakshay Kumar
  • Updated Aug 1, 2025 12:23 PM IST
Microsoft says AI will take away these 40 jobs: Check if your role is safeMicrosoft

As artificial intelligence accelerates its integration into the workplace, Microsoft Research has identified the 40 jobs most susceptible to disruption from AI, and another 40 that are least likely to be impacted. The report offers a sobering look at how rapidly advancing AI technologies could reshape the global labour market.

The study, conducted by Microsoft’s research division, focuses on job roles in the United States, but experts believe the findings are broadly applicable to other developed and developing nations. At the core of the analysis is a measure called “AI applicability”, the degree to which AI can be used to perform or enhance a particular job. The higher the applicability score, the more likely AI is to replace or transform that role.

Microsoft itself is actively deploying AI tools like Copilot across its software ecosystem and has laid off thousands of employees in 2025, reportedly to prioritise AI investment. While AI can improve efficiency, the study raises concerns that many roles may be eliminated entirely, with few signs of meaningful job creation in affected sectors.

40 Jobs Most Likely to Be Disrupted by AI

These roles are largely based on communication, analysis, content creation, or clerical work, all areas where AI models like ChatGPT or image generators are already proving capable:

  1. Interpreters and Translators
  2. Historians
  3. Passenger Attendants
  4. Sales Representatives of Services
  5. Writers and Authors
  6. Customer Service Representatives
  7. CNC Tool Programmers
  8. Telephone Operators
  9. Ticket Agents and Travel Clerks
  10. Broadcast Announcers and Radio DJs
  11. Brokerage Clerks
  12. Farm and Home Management Educators
  13. Telemarketers
  14. Concierges
  15. Political Scientists
  16. News Analysts, Reporters, and Journalists
  17. Mathematicians
  18. Technical Writers
  19. Proofreaders and Copy Markers
  20. Hosts and Hostesses
  21. Editors
  22. Business Teachers (Postsecondary)
  23. Public Relations Specialists
  24. Demonstrators and Product Promoters
  25. Advertising Sales Agents
  26. New Accounts Clerks
  27. Statistical Assistants
  28. Counter and Rental Clerks
  29. Data Scientists
  30. Personal Financial Advisors
  31. Archivists
  32. Economics Teachers (Postsecondary)
  33. Web Developers
  34. Management Analysts
  35. Geographers
  36. Models
  37. Market Research Analysts
  38. Public Safety Telecommunicators
  39. Switchboard Operators
  40. Library Science Teachers (Postsecondary)

The study notes that many of these positions rely on skills that large language models can mimic or automate, such as writing, translating, summarising data, or synthesising information. Even visual fields like modelling are now at risk due to the rise of AI-generated imagery.

40 Jobs Least Likely to Be Disrupted by AI

In contrast, the least affected roles tend to involve physical labour, in-person service, manual dexterity, or complex real-world environments where AI still lacks capabilities:

  1. Dredge Operators
  2. Bridge and Lock Tenders
  3. Water Treatment Plant and System Operators
  4. Foundry Mold and Coremakers
  5. Rail-Track Laying and Maintenance Equipment Operators
  6. Pile Driver Operators
  7. Floor Sanders and Finishers
  8. Orderlies
  9. Motorboat Operators
  10. Logging Equipment Operators
  11. Paving, Surfacing, and Tamping Equipment Operators
  12. Maids and Housekeeping Cleaners
  13. Roustabouts (Oil and Gas)
  14. Roofers
  15. Gas Compressor and Gas Pumping Station Operators
  16. Helpers–Roofers
  17. Tire Builders
  18. Surgical Assistants
  19. Massage Therapists
  20. Ophthalmic Medical Technicians
  21. Industrial Truck and Tractor Operators
  22. Supervisors of Firefighters
  23. Cement Masons and Concrete Finishers
  24. Dishwashers
  25. Machine Feeders and Offbearers
  26. Packaging and Filling Machine Operators
  27. Medical Equipment Preparers
  28. Highway Maintenance Workers
  29. Helpers–Production Workers
  30. Prosthodontists
  31. Tire Repairers and Changers
  32. Ship Engineers
  33. Automotive Glass Installers and Repairers
  34. Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons
  35. Plant and System Operators (All Other)
  36. Embalmers
  37. Helpers–Painters, Plasterers
  38. Hazardous Materials Removal Workers
  39. Nursing Assistants
  40. Phlebotomists

These roles remain relatively safe for now as they depend on real-world interaction, physical strength, mobility, or high-touch care, which current AI systems are not equipped to handle effectively.

AI's Role in Reshaping Work

While Microsoft emphasises that AI can enhance productivity, critics argue that in many cases, companies are simply using AI to reduce costs by downsizing teams. Former CEO Bill Gates has also warned that AI poses a significant risk to employment if not managed responsibly.

As the pace of AI adoption increases, so too does the urgency for governments and businesses to establish frameworks for reskilling workers and managing transitions. Without such guardrails, the economic shock of widespread AI disruption could be far-reaching.

Published on: Aug 1, 2025 12:23 PM IST
