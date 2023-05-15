scorecardresearch
Microsoft wins EU antitrust nod for Activision deal, after UK veto

"Actually they significantly improve the condition for cloud game streaming compared to the present situation, which is why we actually consider them pro-competitive," she added.

Microsoft has won EU antitrust approval for its $69 billion Activision takeover, which was vetoed by Britain, after regulators said its offer of free 10-year licensing deals to gamers and cloud streaming rivals addressed their concerns.

The European Commission said on Monday that the biggest-ever deal in gaming was pro-competitive due to Microsoft's licensing deals, confirming a Reuters report in March.

Such licenses are "practical and effective", European Union antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager told reporters. "Actually they significantly improve the condition for cloud game streaming compared to the present situation, which is why we actually consider them pro-competitive," she added.

Published on: May 15, 2023, 10:19 PM IST
