‘Most YouTubers are secretly broke': Nas Daily slams Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, TikTok over revenue sharing

Nuseir Yassin, better known as Nas Daily, is a popular content creator who has amassed millions of followers across various social media platforms. However, despite his massive following and high view counts, he recently expressed his frustration with the revenue-sharing models of social media apps in a tweet.

According to Nas Daily, he generated 606 million views in March alone, but only earned $33,000 in social media ad revenue (excluding Snapchat). He also mentioned that he earned $0 from Instagram and TikTok, $100 for 10 million views on YouTube Shorts, and $0 from Facebook Reels.

Nas Daily's comments highlight a common issue among content creators on social media platforms: the lack of fair compensation for their work. While social media platforms generate significant revenue from advertisements and user data, content creators often receive a small portion of that revenue, despite the fact that their content is what draws users to the platform in the first place.

In his tweet, Nas Daily argued that social media platforms are designed for users, not creators and that this needs to change. He believes that social media should be rebuilt from the ground up to be more creator-centric, with creators receiving a larger share of the revenue generated by their content.

He said the following on Twitter: "Most YouTubers are secretly broke. In March, Nas Daily had 606,000,000 views. But here is the problem. With 1m new followers and 606m views, Nas Daily generated $33,000 in social media ad revenue (excluding Snapchat)."

"No one should reach people 606,000,000 times and generate only $33,000 in value," he added.

Nas Daily's comments have sparked a larger conversation about the role of content creators on social media platforms and the need for more equitable revenue-sharing models.

