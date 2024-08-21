Moto G45 5G launched in India with Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset; check price, specs

Motorola has launched a budget-friendly smartphone in India called Moto G45 5G. The highlights of this entry-level smartphone includes support for Dolby Atmos, a 50MP dual rear camera, Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset and a 5,000 mAh battery. Moto G45 5G will be available for purchase on Flipkart. It will compete against the likes of Realme C63 5G, Poco M6 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M14, Lava Blaze 5G and more.

Moto G45 5G price, sale offers, availability

Moto G45 5G has been launched in two storage variants. The 4GB RAM + 128 GB internal storage variant is priced at Rs 10,999 and 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant will cost you Rs 12,999. It will be available in Brilliant Blue, Viva Magneta, and Brilliant Green colour variants.

Moto G45 5G will go on sale in India on August 28 at 12 pm across Flipkart and Motorola’s official India website. In terms of sale offers, buyers will get an instant discount of Rs 1,000 with Axis and IDFC Bank credit cards. This offer is valid till September 10. Customers will also get benefits worth Rs 5,000 that includes Rs 2,000 cashback and vouchers worth Rs 3,000.

Moto G45 5G specifications

Moto G45 5G features a 6.5-inch HD+ display that offers 1600 X 720 pixel resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 layer for protection. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset along with Adreno GPU for graphics. It also offers up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage that is expandable using microSD card. It runs on Android 14 OS.

The company has also promised an upgrade to Android 15 and three years of security patches. For photography, Moto G45 5G comes with a dual rear camera that includes a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies and video calls, you will get a 16MP front facing camera.

Moto G45 5G is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging. Notably, the smartphone comes with a 18W adapter bundled in the box. For connectivity, it comes with support for 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and features a USB Type-C port for charging. You will also get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock for security. Additionally, the smartphone also comes with IP52 rating and stereo speakers.