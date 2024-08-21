WhatsApp planning to replace phone numbers with usernames for better privacy; here’s how it may work

WhatsApp is working on a new feature to replace users’ phone numbers with username to add an extra layer of privacy. As per a report by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is already rumoured to be adding support for username, however, the messaging platform is also working on a “PIN”. Unknown users will not be able to text you, just because they have your username. They also need to have your ‘username PIN’ to text you. This PIN is likely to be a 4-digit code.

As per the report, this feature was spotted in the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android (2.24.18.2). This feature is expected to increase privacy, as users with whom you have never interacted with on WhatsApp can't just randomly text you. For the users who interact frequently will remain unaffected with this feature.

Notably, it is not yet confirmed if or when this feature will roll out for the Android and iOS users. The report hints that it is highly unlikely that it will release for public before the end of the year. The report suggest this addition will provide users with greater flexibility in managing their privacy experience, as they can choose to use their username instead of their phone number for new interactions. However, WhatsApp may keep this feature optional for all users as they will be able to turn it on if they want.

WhatsApp is also expected to roll out a ‘Chat theme’ feature that will allow users to change the chat bubble colour, reported WABetaInfo. This customisation will only impact the user’s interface and it will not alter the appearance for others, unlike Instagram.

In addition to this, another WABetaInfo report hinted that it is expected that WhatsApp is working on an Airdrop-like feature for Android users to share media files and docs without an internet connection. The report reveals that the latest beta version of WhatsApp for iOS available on TestFlight shows a new “Nearby Share” feature. It will allow users to share photos, videos and documents with users nearby wirelessly using an end-to-end encrypted connection. Notably, the feature is expected to work differently in both iOS and Android devices.