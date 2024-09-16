Motorola Edge 50 Neo launched in India with 50MP camera, IP68, 5 years of OS updates

Motorola has officially launched the Edge 50 Neo in India, following its global debut in August. The latest addition to the Edge series comes with features like a 50MP Sony camera sensor, IP68 dust and water resistance, and a promise of five years of OS upgrades. This phone is positioned as a mid-range player but includes some features usually reserved for higher-end devices.

The Moto Edge 50 Neo is priced at ₹23,999 as part of a “festive special price.” It is available in a single configuration: 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. Motorola is hosting a live commerce sale on Flipkart for one hour on September 16, starting at 7 PM, with the official open sale beginning on September 24. The phone will be available on Motorola’s official site, Flipkart, and major retail stores.

The phone comes in four Pantone-certified colours: Nautical Blue, Poinciana, Lattè, and Grisaille, all featuring a vegan leather finish on the back. Motorola is also offering deals such as a ₹1,000 discount with a leading bank card or an additional ₹1,000 bonus when trading in an old device. There is also a Reliance Jio bundle worth up to ₹10,000, which includes a ₹2,000 cashback and other perks.

The Edge 50 Neo features a 6.4-inch LTPO pOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It has a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, making it suitable for bright sunlight and HDR10+ content. The display is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 3, and the device has IP68 certification, making it dust-tight and water-resistant. It meets MIL-STD-810H military standards, ensuring durability. The phone has dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

Powering the device is the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It also includes a RAM Boost feature, adding an extra 8GB of virtual RAM. The phone ships with Android 14 and promises five years of OS and security updates.

On the camera front, the Moto Edge 50 Neo has a 50MP Sony LYTIA-700C sensor as its main camera, along with a 3x telephoto camera. Motorola uses AI features like style sync, adaptive stabilisation, and 30x super zoom. Google Photos adds Auto Enhance, Night Vision, Auto Smile Capture, and Advanced Long Exposure Mode.

The phone supports Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 6E, and 5G across 16 bands in India. It has a 4,310mAh battery with 68W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging. The phone weighs 171g and measures 154.1 x 71.2 x 8.1mm, making it slim and lightweight.