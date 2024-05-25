Motorola Moto G04s set to launch in India on May 30, Flipkart teaser confirms

Motorola is gearing up to expand its budget-friendly G series in India with the imminent arrival of the Moto G04s. E-commerce giant Flipkart spilled the beans, launching a dedicated promo page that teases a May 30th launch date for the device.

While detailed specifications for the Indian variant are still under wraps, the Flipkart listing confirms some key features. The Moto G04s will be powered by the Unisoc T606 SoC, run a near-stock version of Android 14, and offer 4GB of RAM paired with 64GB of internal storage. It remains to be seen whether Motorola will offer other memory configurations in the Indian market.

Related Articles

On the front, the device boasts a large 6.6-inch HD+ LCD with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. A centrally placed punch-hole houses a 5MP selfie camera. Flipping to the back reveals a 50MP primary camera, promising solid photography capabilities.

Other notable features highlighted by Flipkart include Dolby Atmos audio for an immersive sound experience, a 3.5mm headphone jack for those who prefer wired audio, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for secure unlocking. The Moto G04s will draw power from a sizeable 5,000 mAh battery with 15W charging support.

Motorola is set to offer the Moto G04s in a vibrant array of colours, including black, blue, orange, and green. Pricing details, however, remain under wraps. With its competitive specs and aggressive pricing strategy, the Moto G04s is poised to be a compelling contender in India's fiercely contested budget smartphone segment.