'My monthly salary was 35k after 9 yrs': IT employee shares experience in viral post

An anonymous Reddit user, who claims to have been employed at Infosys for nine years, has shared a post detailing their experiences at the renowned IT firm. The user criticised the company’s work culture, employee benefits, and compensation practices, describing their tenure as “silent exploitation.” The post, which has gained traction online, contrasts Infosys with the user’s current employer, a major IT firm located in Bengaluru’s Ecospace.

The Reddit user alleged that employees at Infosys were underpaid, citing their own salary of ₹35,000 per month when they left the company in 2017 after nine years of service. In contrast, they now earn ₹1.7 lakh at their current job, a 400% increase. The user also mentioned that former colleagues who joined their current company typically received an 80-100% salary hike, indicating that Infosys staff were comparatively underpaid.

Additionally, the post highlighted the high cost of employee benefits at Infosys. The user mentioned transportation costs of ₹3,200 per month, with parking as an additional expense, whereas their current employer provides these for free. The high cafeteria prices at Infosys were also criticised, with a fruit juice costing ₹40 compared to ₹15-20 at their present workplace, where food is subsidised.

The post alleged that Infosys offered promotions within sub-levels, such as from “4B to 4A,” without corresponding pay hikes or new responsibilities. In contrast, their current organisation provides promotions with 15-25% salary increases and additional responsibilities. The user also criticised Infosys’ annual salary hikes of 4-6%, which they claimed were inadequate for maintaining competitive pay.

Rigid company policies were another point of contention. The Redditor described the 90-day notice period at Infosys as a significant barrier for those seeking new job opportunities, as many employers are unwilling to wait three months. They noted that their current job has a two-month notice period. Moreover, Infosys’ mandatory work-hour tracking system was criticised for causing employees to visit the office on weekends merely to meet attendance requirements.

The post also accused Infosys of prioritising philanthropy over employee welfare, with employees joking that charitable funds could be used to improve salaries and benefits. The notion of job security at Infosys was challenged, with the user asserting that colleagues who left the company found new jobs within 3-5 months.

This viral Reddit post has ignited discussion about employee welfare in Indian IT companies. It is important to note that the post reflects one individual’s experience, and the claims are unverified. Nonetheless, it underscores the need for a broader conversation on improving workplace conditions in India’s IT sector amid global competition for skilled talent.