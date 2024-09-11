Why NASA can’t bring astronaut Sunita Williams home from space until 2025

Following Boeing's Starliner spacecraft's uncrewed return to Earth, questions have arisen about the return of astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams, who were originally scheduled to fly back on the capsule. The astronauts will now return in February 2025 aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft.

No Immediate Urgency

While it might seem logical for NASA to send a rescue mission, there is no urgent need to bring Wilmore and Williams back immediately. They are safe aboard the International Space Station (ISS), a well-equipped and regularly supplied habitat for astronauts, according to previous NASA statements.

A Typical Mission Duration

Astronauts typically spend six months on the ISS. Wilmore and Williams' extended stay is not unusual, as they will be returning with two other astronauts who are already on the ISS and approaching the end of their six-month mission. The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft, scheduled to launch on September 24, will bring the next crew rotation to the ISS.

Lifeboats and Emergency Preparedness

The ISS currently has five spacecraft docked:

SpaceX Dragon Endeavour (Crew-8 mission)

Northrop Grumman resupply ship

Soyuz MS-25 crew ship

Progress 88 and 89 resupply ships

These docked crew capsules act as "lifeboats" for the astronauts in case of an emergency requiring evacuation. The upcoming Crew Dragon spacecraft will likely serve as the escape vehicle for Wilmore and Williams.

The ISS is equipped to handle emergencies, and astronauts are trained to respond to various scenarios. Past incidents, such as a near-miss with space debris and a fire on the Mir space station, highlight the importance of emergency preparedness in space.

A Planned Return

Wilmore and Williams are not stranded or in any danger. Their extended stay is part of a planned mission, and they will return to Earth with the next Crew Dragon crew rotation in February 2025.