NASA embraces AI in space: ChatGPT-like interface to revolutionise astronaut missions

NASA is actively developing a cutting-edge system that will revolutionise space exploration by enabling astronauts to perform manoeuvres, conduct experiments, and engage in other activities using a natural-language interface, similar to the capabilities of ChatGPT, according to a report by The Guardian.

Dr Larissa Suzuki, speaking at an IEEE meeting focused on next-generation space communication, highlighted the objective of establishing conversational interactions between humans and space vehicles. The envisioned system will not only allow astronauts to communicate their instructions and queries but also enable space vehicles to relay alerts and share intriguing discoveries from the solar system and beyond. Dr Suzuki highlighted that this technology is no longer confined to the realm of science fiction; it is becoming a reality.

NASA's primary goal is to implement this innovative system on its Lunar Gateway, a space station planned to orbit the Moon and provide crucial support for the Artemis mission. The proposed natural language interface would empower astronauts to seek advice on experiments or execute manoeuvres without having to delve into complex manuals. By simplifying and streamlining these interactions, NASA aims to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of its missions, ultimately advancing our understanding of space.

Also Read ‘You will not lose’: Andrew Tate offers to train Elon Musk ahead of ‘cage fight’ against Mark Zuckerberg

In a dedicated initiative seeking small business support for Lunar Gateway, NASA acknowledged the indispensable role of AI and machine learning technologies in managing various systems during periods when the station is unoccupied. These systems include autonomous operations of science payloads, prioritisation of data transmission, health management of the Gateway, and more. The integration of AI and machine learning into these tasks would enable the station to function autonomously and address potential issues that arise, such as data transmission glitches or digital outages.

Dr Suzuki provided an example scenario where the AI system would autonomously rectify data transmission glitches and inefficiencies, as well as address other types of software-related problems. The impracticality of sending an engineer into space every time a space vehicle encounters an issue necessitates the development of automated solutions. By leveraging AI technology, NASA aims to ensure the smooth operation and resilience of space vehicles, reducing the reliance on human intervention for minor or routine technical difficulties.

Also Read

'Buying Netflix at $4 billion would've been better instead of...': Former Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer

ChatGPT beats top investment funds in stock-picking experiment